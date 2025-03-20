Who Are The Miami Heat's Most Likely Trade Candidates This Offseason?
With the Miami Heat's recent losing woes, it may be time to sell some roster pieces.
After last month's blockbuster Jimmy Butler trade, the Heat are sitting as the No. 10 seed in the Eastern Conference with a 29-40 record.
They are barely holding on to a Play-In Tournament appearance amid a nine-game losing streak, the longest under coach Erik Spoelstra.
Bleacher Report recently released an article naming the players who are most likely to be traded from each NBA roster. For the Heat, the article named recent acquistion Kyle Anderson, Terry Rozier and Jaime Jaquez Jr. as the players most likely to be moved this offseason.
"Pinning down the Miami Heat's offseason approach is tough," the article wrote. "They aren't good enough to declare buyers, and they're not bad enough to call for a selloff. Outgoing draft obligations likely guarantee they'll keep prioritizing the present. Rozier's expiring contract can serve as the anchor around which they build any medium-sized or bigger-time packages. He cedes ground only to Kyle Anderson, whose $9.2 million expiring salary (2026-27 is non-guaranteed) is easier to reroute.
Rozier's contract is the most tradable. With a $25 million salary, it is easier to move Rozier for a player making the similar amount of money. The only issue is Rozier has not been as efficient with the organization as many hoped. This season, Rozier is averaging 11.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists while shooting 39.6 percent from the field. If Rozier is moved, the Heat may need to attach a draft pick along with him to maximize value.
The interesting player that could be moved is Jaquez. He was a member of the 2023-24 All-Rookie First Team after an impressive rookie season. However, this season has seen a decline in multiple statistical categories for the sophomore forward. Jaquez still has two years left on his rookie scale contract which may be valuable for teams around the NBA. With his role in the Heat's rotation decreasing, this offseason may be the best time to move him.
HEAT SELECT JAKUCIONIS IN MOCK DRAFT
With the Miami Heat's losing streak, it may be time to start looking toward this offseason.
For this draft, the Miami Heat owe their 2025 first-round pick to the Oklahoma City Thunder only if the choice falls between picks 15 through 30. If the choice falls within the top 15, the Heat retain this year's draft pick and send the Thunder a 2026 first-round pick.
As the Heat keep losing, it is likely they make their selection this summer. With a 29-39 record, the Heat are projected to pick at No. 11.
Bleacher Report released their latest mock draft prior to the NCAA Tournament, with the Heat selecting Illinois guard Kasparas Jakucionis.
"In some games, he looks in complete control with his pacing and ability to hit tough step-backs and body-controlled finishes," the article wrote. "And then there are contests in which he struggles to get himself shots and ball pressure can lead to turnovers."
This season, Jakucionis is averaging 15 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.6 assists while facing teams in a strong Big Ten conference. He is shooting 44.8 percent from the field along with 32.9 percent from beyond the arc.
"Too much recent evidence suggests skill and IQ can outweigh athletic limitations for a ball-handler, particularly for a plus shooter," the article continued. "And despite a recent slump from behind the arc, there are years of promising shotmaking data/tape for scouts to go back to from Jakucionis' time with Barcelona and Lithuania.
Jakucionis could fit well opposite Tyler Herro in the backcourt. His' three-point woes this season at the college level could develop once he makes the move to the NBA. Jakucionis and the Illinois Fighting Illini face off against the winner of Texas and Xavier's First Four matchup on Friday.
SMITH JOKINGLY SCOLDS HASLEM
Udonis Haslem has been making an impact in the NBA world even after his retirement.
After 20 seasons with the Miami Heat, Haslem has made frequent media appearances. Earlier this week, Haslem appeared on ESPN's First Take and shared a bold prediction for the Eastern Conference playoffs. He suggested the New York Knicks lose in the first round to the Detroit Pistons. The Knicks currently have the No. 3 seed in the East whereas the Pistons have the No. 6 seed.
The Knicks are without star point guard Jalen Brunson for the next couple of weeks after suffering an ankle injury against the Los Angeles Lakers on March 6.
Haslem feels the Pistons, led by young star Cade Cunningham, have improved tremendously after being one of the worst teams in basketball over the last few seasons. They are led by J.B. Bickerstaff in his first year with the organization
ESPN host Stephen A. Smith is a known Knicks fan. On Wednesday's show, Smith jokingly called for Haslem's suspension after the bold prediction.
"I want Udonis Haslem suspended immediately," said Smith. "He should be suspended immediately, you understand, for saying such things knowing how that was going to break my heart. This really really hurts..."
Last year, the Knicks were the No. 2 seed in the East. They beat the Philadelphia 76ers in six games before losing to the Indiana Pacers in the Conference Semifinals in seven games.
Only time will tell to see if Haslem's prediction will be true when the playoffs begin April 19.
Sean Jordan is a contributor to Miami Heat On Sports Illustrated. He can be reached at sjorda06@syr.edu.
