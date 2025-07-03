Why Miami Heat's Kasparas Jakucionis Is The Anti-Dion Waiters, Marshawn Lynch

Thanks to @CoachUnderwood for joining us today to talk about Miami Heat first round pick Kasparas Jakučionis, his work ethic, passing ability, lobs to Kel'el Ware and fitting in with Erik Spoelstra. @IlliniMBB @MiamiHEAT #HEATCulture #HEATNation pic.twitter.com/2rFvmCD1L0