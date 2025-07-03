Why Miami Heat's Kasparas Jakucionis Is The Anti-Dion Waiters, Marshawn Lynch
Miami Heat guard Kasparas Jakucionis is a bit more experienced than most rookies. He played professionally long before he arrived at the University of Illinois last summer. He joins the Heat seasoned as Jamie Jaquez, who played four years at UCLA before he was drafted in 2023.
It's why Illini coach Brad Underwood thinks Jakucionis is the perfect fit in Miami.
"He was a pro long before he was announced as a draft choice," Underwood said on the Tobin and Leroy on 560 AM Thursday morning. "He was a great student of the game, maybe the best that I've ever had in terms of film."
Underwood also revealed some of Jakucionis' interesting habits, including diet. Underwood said Jakucionis is super strict when it comes to what he puts in his body. Candy is off-limits. It puts him in a different category from former Heat star Dion Waiters, who was often eating sweets in the lockeroom.
Jakucionis will never appear in a commercial alongside ex-NFL Marshawn Lynch, who used to peddle Skittles.
"He's very serious in terms of his approach," Underwood said. "His diets, his recovery process, his workouts are extremely disciplined. Here's a young man who hasn't eaten sugar since he was 13. He's not enjoying Skittles and wings. He's very serious about that stuff and his approach."
More Miami Heat News
Miami Heat Veteran Bids Farewell To Duncan Robinson, Shooter To Shooter
NBA Insider Says Damian Lillard Has Chance To Atone For 2023 Mistake
Dan LeBatard Says Miami Heat, Pat Riley Owe Fans An Explanation For Roster