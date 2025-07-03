Inside The Heat

Why Miami Heat's Kasparas Jakucionis Is The Anti-Dion Waiters, Marshawn Lynch

Shandel Richardson

May 14, 2025; Chicago, Il, USA; Kasparas Jakucionis talks to the media during the 2025 NBA Draft Combine at Marriott Marquis Chicago. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images
May 14, 2025; Chicago, Il, USA; Kasparas Jakucionis talks to the media during the 2025 NBA Draft Combine at Marriott Marquis Chicago. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images / David Banks-Imagn Images
In this story:

Miami Heat guard Kasparas Jakucionis is a bit more experienced than most rookies. He played professionally long before he arrived at the University of Illinois last summer. He joins the Heat seasoned as Jamie Jaquez, who played four years at UCLA before he was drafted in 2023.

It's why Illini coach Brad Underwood thinks Jakucionis is the perfect fit in Miami.

"He was a pro long before he was announced as a draft choice," Underwood said on the Tobin and Leroy on 560 AM Thursday morning. "He was a great student of the game, maybe the best that I've ever had in terms of film."

Underwood also revealed some of Jakucionis' interesting habits, including diet. Underwood said Jakucionis is super strict when it comes to what he puts in his body. Candy is off-limits. It puts him in a different category from former Heat star Dion Waiters, who was often eating sweets in the lockeroom.

Jakucionis will never appear in a commercial alongside ex-NFL Marshawn Lynch, who used to peddle Skittles.

"He's very serious in terms of his approach," Underwood said. "His diets, his recovery process, his workouts are extremely disciplined. Here's a young man who hasn't eaten sugar since he was 13. He's not enjoying Skittles and wings. He's very serious about that stuff and his approach."  

More Miami Heat News

Miami Heat Veteran Bids Farewell To Duncan Robinson, Shooter To Shooter

NBA Insider Says Damian Lillard Has Chance To Atone For 2023 Mistake

Dan LeBatard Says Miami Heat, Pat Riley Owe Fans An Explanation For Roster

Published
Shandel Richardson
SHANDEL RICHARDSON

Shandel has covered the NBA since 2010, with previous stops at The Athletic and South Florida Sun-Sentinel. He has covered six NBA Finals, one Super Bowl, the NCAA basketball tournament. He has also been a beat writer for the Miami Hurricanes and contributed on every major beat in South Florida since 2003, including the Miami Dolphins and Miami Marlins. He can also be read in the Sportsbook Review for gambling coverage from around the NBA. A native of Bloomington, Illinois, Shandel attended Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. He's also worked for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and Kansas City Star. TWITTER: @ShandelRich EMAIL: shandelrich@gmail.com You can subscribe to our YouTube channel here Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here