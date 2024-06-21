With Five Days Left, Mock NBA Drafts Still Have Jared McCain As Favorite For Miami Heat
Duke guard Jared McCain was one of the first names to pop up for the Miami Heat on NBA mock drafts.
He's been linked with the Heat for the past two months. With the draft only five days away, he is the most popular pick for Miami at No. 15. According to Draft Digest, McCain is the best possible fit. Last week Inside The Heat profiled McCain.
Here's what contributor Zach Buckley:
The Miami Heat need to give their bottom-third offense some attention this NBA offseason.
They could start doing that in the draft, where they are slated to make the Nos. 15 and 43 picks. The first selection, which immediately follows the lottery picks, could open the door to adding a difference-maker.
And Duke’s Jared McCain might fit the bill.
He certainly looked the part during his one-and-done run with the Blue Devils, averaging 14.3 points and 1.9 assists while connecting on 41.4 percent of his three-point shots. The 6’-foot-2 combo guard looks like one of the best shooters in this class, but he’s not a one-skill specialist.
For one, shooting specialists don’t handle the ball like he does. He is more slippery than explosive, but his changes of pace and direction consistently keep defenders off-balance. He’s also too good of a passer to be labeled only as a sharpshooter. He can run pick-and-rolls, find teammates on the move and collapse defenses for drive-and-kick chances.
Because he doesn’t have great size or explosion, he’ll come with his share of defensive concerns. And it could be tricky to find minutes for him alongside Terry Rozier.
That shotmaking is legitimate, though, and the Heat need more of that as much as anyone. They could easily picture McCain stepping into a spark-plug role next season and growing into something more substantial over time.