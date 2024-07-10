Would Miami Heat's Terry Rozier Have Made A Difference Against Boston Celtics In Playoffs?
Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier can only wonder these days.
Just how would he have affected the Heat's finish in the Eastern Conference playoffs in April? The Heat were ousted by the eventual champion Boston Celtics in the first round.
Rozier missed the series with a neck injury.
"Obviously, we all know why I came here, to be a big help for the playoffs and trying to give this team some life," Rozier said. "It just sucked I couldn't play in the most important part of the season ... It was tough. That's why I'm glad I can play now. I'm cleared and everything else will take care of itself when the time comes."
Rozier said the earliest he could have returned was if the Heat reached the second round. That was unlikely because they were also without star Jimmy Butler.
Now healthy, Rozier is just ready to get back with his teammates after being sidelined for so long. He also missed the last four games of the regular season.
He said he is a 100 percent go for the start of training camp.
"I think that I would've played second round if we would've made it," Rozier said. "Obviously, that didn't happen. Like I said, the most important thing is I'm feeling better now. I'm in the facility every day, just getting better. I'll be ready when training camp starts."
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Inside The Heat. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
Follow our coverage and updates on Facebook
Twitter: @ShandelRich