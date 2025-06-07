This LaMelo Ball mock trade would be a disaster for the Charlotte Hornets
Odds are slim to none that LaMelo Ball gets traded this summer, but the rumors and mock trades will continue to circulate throughout the early stages of the offseason.
Bleacher Report's Andy Bailey recently suggested that the Orlando Magic pursue a trade for Ball in which they would offer an uninspiring package to Charlotte.
Magic would receive: LaMelo Ball
Hornets would receive: No. 16 pick, Jett Howard, Jalen Suggs
"His playmaking would help Orlando, but the bigger boost he could provide may be on the shooting front. His three-point percentage plummeted to 33.9 in 2024-25, but getting up more than 10 per game would change the geometry of the floor for the Magic. The three-point volume that comes with Ball commands attention outside the line, and that would widen driving lanes for Wagner and Banchero," Bailey said.
"For Charlotte, a more defensive-minded guard like Suggs would open up more on-ball opportunities for Brandon Miller. And another near-lottery pick in this draft would give the Hornets a chance to add a young talent who fits alongside Miller."
For starters, there's no way Charlotte would trade LaMelo within the division. I understand inter-division deals happen more frequently than they used to, but doing so just makes life harder than it needs to be for Charlotte.
Secondly, if this is the best package Charlotte nets for Ball, is it even worth trading him? Jalen Suggs is the "crown-jewel" of the return for the Hornets and that's not much to be excited about. The only way this would help Charlotte is if this deal happens before the draft and they can package No. 4, No. 16, and something else to ship to San Antonio for the second overall pick.
