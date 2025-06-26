Brandon Miller's message for Hornets No. 4 overall draft pick: 'Be ready tomorrow'
If you remember, when Brandon Miller was selected as the Hornets' No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, he immediately brought a winning attitude and mindset. Miller even so boldly stated on draft night that he wanted to win an NBA Championship in Charlotte during his rookie season. So, it's no surprise that when asked, Miller wants this year's draft pick to bring the same attitude and help shape the culture of the future of the franchise.
"I need somebody that’s a winner," Miller said. "Someone who will dive on the floor, make the winning plays and be a great teammate, of course. Always coming in with the mindset of working hard and making his teammate better. Really that winning mindset that we want to build in this organization.”
As for his immediate advice for his new teammate Kon Knueppel, Miller shared this: "Be ready tomorrow. You’ve got an early flight to come in and meet everybody. Just coming in as a young player, your mind can be racing, going 100 miles per hour, so just stay calm and be yourself and use your resources."
Once Knueppel gets settled, Miller hopes the team can start to build chemistry for the upcoming season. "Everybody on the team is going to do a great job of welcoming him, getting to know him better, his strengths and weaknesses, so there can be a better bond on the court,” Miller said.
Miller isn't that far removed from his rookie season and said one of the biggest things he feels will help the 2025 rookie class is staying true to who they are, while learning from the experience of those who have already spent time in the league.
"Just be yourself. Be confident. Always listen to your vets," Miller shared.
