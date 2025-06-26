Initial reactions: Did the Hornets get it right by selecting Kon Knueppel?
Jeff Peterson talked to rival GMs all day about the possibility of trading back, but instead of risking it and missing out on their guy, he decided to stay put and take Duke guard Kon Knueppel with the fourth overall pick.
How does he fit in Charlotte? Is it the right pick? Here's what our staff has to say.
Schuyler Callihan: Safe
It's not Cooper Flagg, the franchise-altering player, but Knueppel will be a welcome addition, especially considering how poorly Charlotte has shot the ball the last two years. You'd like to be able to snag an all-star caliber player with the fourth overall pick, but I'm not sure that's what the Hornets have here with him. I do believe he'll have a rock-solid NBA career and become one of the better three-point marksmen in the game, but the Hornets will still lean on Brandon Miller and LaMelo Ball to get this rebuild up off the ground and running.
Zach Roberts: Fine
This is a safe pick, one I cannot blame them for making. What were the other, bolder options? Ace Bailey probably didn’t want to be here. Tre Johnson might not fit as well beside LaMelo Ball. Khaman Maluach would’ve made no sense. Jeremiah Fears was a long shot. Trading back would’ve been nice, but they might not have been able to get Knueppel, who should fit right in and be a nice addition.
Owen O'Conner: Good
Kon was the safe pick. After Tidjane Salaun last year, the Hornets needed to take a safe pick. He fits the offense perfectly, a fantastic off-ball player and a shooter that is much needed for both LaMelo Ball and Charles Lee’s offense. He might not have the highest ceiling, but he should be an excellent addition to the Hornets' rotation.
Matt Alquiza: Home Run
Knueppel is more than just a safe pick. His overall floor game is an ideal fit between Charlotte’s primary offensive options, LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller. Charlotte needed a complimentary offensive piece that can dribble, pass, and shoot, to keep Charles Lee’s offense flowing after one of his stars creates an advantage, and Knueppel can do exactly that.
Austin Leake: Solid
Feel like the Hornets took the safest pick here with Kon Knueppel, but that doesn’t necessarily mean it’s the worst thing. The Hornets would have benefited from a trade, but I believe they liked Kon much more than Tre Johnson, which made their choice easy from there.
Tyler Carmona: Strong
I would be very surprised if Knueppel’s game doesn’t translate into him becoming a productive NBA player. While he likely doesn’t have the offensive skill set to be a team’s leading scorer, the Hornets don’t need that right now. Part of the rebuild is adding strong contributors like him who can thrive in their role.
Albert Bottcher: Logical
