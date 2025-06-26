Who is Kon Knueppel? Learn about the journey that led to the Hornets' pick
The pick is in, and the Charlotte Hornets have selected Duke wing Kon Knueppel.
For those of you wondering "who is Kon Knueppel," here is the article for you.
Kon Knueppel is a 19-year-old, 6'7 forward from Milwaukee, WI. During his senior season of high school, Knueppel was named "Wisconsin Mr. Basketball", an award previously won by NBA players such as Wes Matthews, Sam Hauser, and Brandin Podziemski.
Kon's father (also Kon) played college basketball at Wisconsin Lutheran College. His mother and uncle played at Wisconsin-Green Bay, with his uncle going on to play for the Milwaukee Bucks (Jeff Nordgaard).
Kon was a five-star recruit and committed to Duke alongside Cooper Flagg and Khaman Maluach. In his lone season with the Blue Devils, the Milwaukee native averaged 14.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 2.7 assists. He shot 47.9% from the field, and was a 40.6% three-point shooter on 5.3 attempts per game. He played in all 38 games for the Blue Devils, starting each one.
In March, Knueppel led Duke to the ACC Tournament Title, scoring 18 points and adding 8 rebounds in a victory over Louisville. He was named ACC Tournament MVP, becoming the 22nd ACC Tournament MVP in Duke history.
The Hornets selected Knueppel at pick four, becoming the eighth Blue Devil selected in the top five in the last decade. He joins a Hornets roster in desperate need of shooting and will have a chance to immediately slide into the starting lineup alongside LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller.
“I’m ready to work hard and affect winning right away,” Knueppel said after being drafted at four. Get excited, there is a new cornerstone in Charlotte.
