Capture the Flagg: Updated look at Charlotte's lottery odds and remaining schedule
While about twenty fanbases are focusing on how their teams can win and get as high a seed as possible, Hornets fans are looking into losses and Tankathon.
The Charlotte Hornets fell to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night, marking their ninth straight loss. The team sits at 14-48, the second worst record in basketball. The Washington Wizards currently hold the worst record, sitting at 12-49.
Although some Hornets fans are rooting for the team to lose as many games as possible and secure the worst record in the league, it might not be as smart as it could have been over five years ago.
Prior to the 2019 NBA Draft, the NBA changed the lottery odds so that the top three teams in the draft all have the same odds at a top three pick: 14% for #1, 13.42% for #2, and 12.75% for #3. However, where it gets interesting is that the team with the worst record holds the best odds to acquire a top-five selection, 47.86%, while the second worst team holds a 27.84%.
So, while the Hornets' odds to get a top three selection are the same as the other two teams around them, their odds for a top-5 pick are drastically different.
If the Hornets want Duke's megastar Cooper Flagg, they need some help.
Remaining Schedule
With about twenty games remaining on the season, the Hornets have the 10th easiest strength of schedule left, per Tankathon. While they still have to play the likes of Boston and Oklahoma City, they also have games against Utah, Toronto, and Chicago.
It's not all bad, Hornets fans.
The Washington Wizards, who hold the worst record in basketball, hold the SEVENTH easiest strength of schedule remaining, with games against Utah, Toronto, Philadelphia, and Chicago.
At this point in the season, the Hornets only need to be worried about two teams when it comes to losing a top three draft odd: the Utah Jazz and the New Orleans Pelicans. The Jazz sit 15-48, while New Orleans is 17-46. Their schedules are not exactly what the Hornets need.
The Jazz have the FIFTH hardest schedule in basketball remaining. They have games against Cleveland, Oklahoma City, Denver, and two against Boston, Houston, and Memphis. They face Charlotte on March 31st, which may be one of, if not the most important games of the entire season.
Oh and the day before that game? The Hornets play the Pelicans, who have the 7th hardest strength of schedule remaining. New Orleans has to face Oklahoma City, the Lakers, the Bucks, Warriors, Grizzlies, and Rockets.
The Hornets will really control their own destiny. Losses against those two teams should ensure a top three selection, however it's really hard to tell with this squad.
