Hornets assistant talks Tidjane Salaün's development
Tidjane Salaün has become an increasingly controversial figures in the Charlotte Hornets' disappointing 2024-25 season. After a hot start to his rookie campaign, Salaün's progress has stymied, and instead of ascending into the top tier of freshman hoopers in the NBA, his lack of polish has driven a wedge straight through the heart of the Hornets' impatient fanbase.
Personally, I think those who are anti-Salaün at this point are overreacting. The Frenchman is the youngest player in the NBA, he's been pigeonholed into playing a role that is well above his pay-grade, and he's had to figure out the highest level professional basketball halfway across the world as a teenager that should be earning his stripes in the G-League. Salaün has barely penned the opening sentence in the prologue of his career at this point. It's early, he's growing, and if you peek behind the curtain, those around the Hornets organization still believe in the young man's potential.
In the latest episode of Rooks, the Hornets' video series detailing the maiden seasons of Tidjane Salaün and fellow rookie KJ Simpson, Salaün received high praise from one of Charlotte's assistant coaches.
Ryan Frazier had this to say about Salaün: "I've been able to see the growth in his game. The growth of his understanding of our offensive and defensive systems. I think he's going to be a player that we can rely on on both ends of the floor."
"I just see the guy getting better and better in all areas of the game. His ball handling, his passing, his shooting, his decision making, his recognition of what we're trying to accomplish defensively on the whole, and what he's trying to accomplish singularly in that one moment, we're seeing improvement because he puts the work in and he cares."
Salaün wholly embodies everything Charles Lee preaches during his media availabilities: a deep desire to improve daily, a fierce competitive spirit, and a hunger to impact winning basketball on both ends of the floor. It may take some time for the raw prospect to develop into the two-way menage he projects to be, but again, it's early for Salaün. If we're still having these same conversations in March of 2026, it'll be concerning. For now, enjoy the ride and track his development.
