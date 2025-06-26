Cooper Flagg reacts to Kon Knueppel being drafted by the Hornets
The Charlotte Hornets surprised the NBA when they decided to draft Kon Knueppel with the fourth pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. It was the first real surprise of the draft.
While Knueppel is a strong talent, not many had him going in the top four. His rise up draft boards was very surprising, especially late in the draft process.
Everyone knew that his Duke teammate, Cooper Flagg, was going to be the top pick in the draft. He has been the projected number-one pick since last season.
Flagg has been preparing to head to Dallas ever since they won the draft lottery. Knueppel was surprised to find out that he was heading to Charlotte. But Flagg had a great reaction when Knueppel was announced as the fourth pick in the draft.
It's great to see those two teammates supporting each other as they realize their NBA dreams. Knueppel can be a very good fit for the Hornets off the ball, which is why Charlotte took him.
Knueppel will be a guy who can get a lot of open shots because of the attention teams will be paying to LaMelo Ball. He's also an underrated defender, so he should be a good fit in Charlotte.
The Hornets have a lot of young players and will be looking to add to the roster with some high second-round picks on Thursday night, too.
