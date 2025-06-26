The top three options on the board for Charlotte in the second round of 2025 NBA draft
The Charlotte Hornets are coming off a strong opening night of the NBA Draft, adding Duke’s Kon Knueppel at No. 4 overall and UConn’s Liam McNeeley at No. 29.
But there’s still work to do. The Hornets own picks No. 33 and 34 early in the second round, with several intriguing names still available. Even after sending Mark Williams to Phoenix, Charlotte is in a good spot to keep adding young talent to its growing core.
President of Basketball Operations Jeff Peterson may not keep both picks, but if he does, there’s no shortage of value available — particularly at center, where the Hornets are looking for answers following Williams’ departure.
Here’s a look at top options on the board for Charlotte at the start of the second round:
F Rasheer Fleming, Saint Joseph’s
Fleming was seen by some as a late first-round pick, but his slide into the early 30s could work in Charlotte’s favor. The 6-foot-9 forward showed he can score and play multiple positions, putting up 14.7 points and 8.5 rebounds last season. He also hit close to 40% from deep.
At 21, he’s not exactly a long-term project, but his experience and skills mean he could contribute right away — which is exactly what the Hornets need as they look to add shooting and depth on the wing.
If he’s still on the board after Minnesota picks at No. 31, he’ll be one of the better options available when Charlotte is up.
C Maxime Raynaud, Stanford
Raynaud generated late first-round buzz in recent weeks but slipped into the second round, giving Charlotte an opportunity to address its frontcourt depth.
The 7-foot-1 big man had a strong year at Stanford, putting up 20 points and over 10 rebounds per game. He also showed some shooting touch, hitting nearly 35% from deep.
For a Hornets team that just moved on from Mark Williams, Raynaud brings an interesting mix of size and floor spacing. At 22, he’s more seasoned than some other prospects, and his skill set suggests he could carve out a role fairly quickly.
C Ryan Kalkbrenner, Creighton
Kalkbrenner spent five years at Creighton and has a ton of experience under his belt. He won the Big East Defensive Player of the Year award four times straight, tying a record set by Patrick Ewing. Plus, he grabbed the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year honor in 2025.
Last season, he put up nearly 20 points per game, grabbed about 8.5 rebounds, and blocked almost three shots each game. He’s efficient too, shooting 65% from the field, which shows he knows how to finish around the basket. That kind of defense and scoring could be just what the Hornets need inside.
Charlotte holds back-to-back picks at 33 and 34, giving them some real flexibility. They could go with players who can step in right away, take a chance on younger guys with potential, or even bundle those picks to move around in the draft. After a good first night, the Hornets are in a solid spot to keep building their team.
