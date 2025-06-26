What the Mark Williams trade means for Moussa Diabate + Jusuf Nurkic
In a shocking move on Wednesday night, the Hornets traded Mark Williams for the second time, this time to the Phoenix Suns in exchange for the 29th pick, which became Liam McNeeley, along with a 2029 first-round pick from Phoenix.
This trade could potentially impact many things for the Hornets, but none more than the center rotation with Williams on his way to the Suns.
The Hornets have Moussa Diabate and Jusuf Nurkic as their two remaining centers on the roster. There's no doubt the Hornets will look to bolster this position in some way, whether through the draft, via trade, or free agency.
However, for now, this has a major impact on Diabate, who spent the majority of the season playing the center position for the Hornets before the Nurkic acquisition at the deadline.
Diabate, despite being undersized, was a force on the offensive and defensive glass when playing at the five, while also being a rim protector on the defensive end. Williams struggled on that end of the floor last season, which likely had an impact on his departure.
With Nurkic in the Queen City, Diabate had begun to play more of the forward position, but with Williams gone, it's likely Diabate will start to receive more reps again at center.
As far as Nurkic, he is still under contract for the Hornets in the 2025-2026 season, and there have been no rumors of him being moved thus far, which means there's a good chance he may remain on the roster heading into next season.
Nurkic was a good veteran for the Hornets after he was sent from Phoenix to Charlotte, but not too many people believed he'd be on the roster for the upcoming season.
His contract of over $19 million in 2025-26 will likely make it difficult for the Hornets to move on from him in a potential deal, unless it's a three-team trade where he becomes a salary filler.
With the way things currently stand, Diabate and Nurkic could be in for increased roles for the Hornets, unless they have other plans in mind at that position, which is seen in Jeff Peterson's comments below.
If there's one thing that's been prevalent with the Hornets' regime, it's been that everything has been tight-lipped and quiet, which leaves the rest of the league curious about what the Hornets and Jeff Peterson have cooking up their sleeve.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
The Charlotte Hornets addressed one major weakness on night one of the NBA Draft
Jeff Peterson hints at return of restricted free agent Tre Mann
Hornets draft pick Liam McNeeley discusses his fit with Charlotte
Three Hornets players who were most negatively affected on first night of the NBA Draft