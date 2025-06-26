Charlotte Hornets second round NBA Draft prospect: Rasheer Fleming
Day one of the NBA Draft is complete, and there were fireworks.
The Charlotte Hornets made three moves, selecting Duke's Kon Knueppel with the fourth overall pick, dealt Mark Williams to the Phoenix Suns for the 29th pick, a 2029 first, and Vasa Micic, and used the 29th pick to select UConn's Liam McNeeley.
The Hornets roster is better than it was at the start of yesterday, with the offense getting some much needed shooting. Now it's time for day two of the draft, where the Hornets have two second round picks: 33 and 34.
It was obvious that some players viewed as potential first round picks would drop to around this spot, which is indeed what happened. Ryan Kalkbrenner, Maxime Raynaud, and Noah Penda all fell out of the first round. Though, the most interesting player to fall out of the first round was St. Joseph's Rasheer Fleming.
After the Hornets dealt Mark Williams, fans began to speculate that they would target a center with one of their second round picks. While it is still likely, the log jam at the center position between Moussa Diabate, Mark Williams, and Jusuf Nurkic has now been cleared. Adding another center may create this problem again, and it could be best to stay away from it.
What the Hornets need is a true, modern day four. Miles Bridges is currently the team's starting power forward, though the longest tenured Hornet is in all reality a small forward. The Hornets need a strong interior defender who has the ability to finish at the rim and hit threes, which is where Fleming comes in.
Fleming is a 6'9 junior who spent all three years at St. Joseph's. He saw improvements in every aspect of his game during his three years there, rounding out his junior season at 14.7 points and 8.5 rebounds a night while shooting 53.1% from the field and 39% from deep. He also added 1.5 blocks and 1.4 steals, making him one of the better defenders in this class.
Strengths
Fantastic defender, both on the perimeter and interior. 98th percentile in defensive rating, averaged over a steal and a block per night. Fantastic footwork and versaitlity that have allowed him to guard all five positions.
Elite shooter, shot 39% from three in his final season. Was a 45.5% shooter from the left corner, 41% from the wings, and 36.8% from the top of the key.
Great defensive rebounder. Averaged 6.5 DREB a game. Has a 7'5 frame, so getting rebounds has never been a problem for him. Finished first in the A-10 last season in total defensive rebounds.
Offensively, a great off-ball mover and cutter. Smart with the ball in his hands, not a high turnover player.
Weaknesses
Not a good creator. One of the biggest weaknesses in Fleming's game is his inability to create shots for himself. It played a large role in why he has been sliding down the draft boards.
Mid-Range game is non-existent. He took six total mid-range shots last season, making only one of them. Lived either on the three point line or in the paint.
Draft age. He's going to be 21 in a few weeks, which already puts a limit on his ceiling.
Pro Comparison: Jaden McDaniels in MazzullaBall
The Hornets need someone like Fleming. A big man who can shoot the ball and play great interior defense has been what is missing in Charles Lee's offense. He's had it almost everywhere he's been, from Al Horford to Brook Lopez to Kristaps Porzingis. Fleming can play the five if needed, and could provide great insurance for this Hornets roster.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
Drafting Knueppel, McNeeley is a bet on Brandon Miller and LaMelo Ball in Charlotte
The top three options on the board for Charlotte in the second round of 2025 NBA draft
What the Mark Williams trade means for Moussa Diabate + Jusuf Nurkic
The Charlotte Hornets addressed one major weakness on night one of the NBA Draft