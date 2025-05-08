Double-double machine Johni Broome could be the hidden gem of Hornets’ rebuild
There are a lot of question marks surrounding the frontcourt of the Charlotte Hornets.
Will Cooper Flagg land in the Queen City? Will Mark Williams get traded (again)? Do the Hornets finally move Miles Bridges? Can Moussa Diabate be a legitimate long-term starter? Is Jusuf Nurkić returning? Does Tidjane Salaün take a big step?
What if they find an answer in the back end of the first round/early second round?
Auburn forward Johni Broome could be a key piece to the frontcourt puzzle. The consensus All-American and SEC Player of the Year was recently projected to be selected by the Hornets in Bleacher Report's latest mock draft.
"After putting up 25 points and 14 boards against Michigan State, Johni Broome would go on to play his final game for Auburn. While he had his way around the basket using strength, patience and touch against Florida, he did struggle against its bigs when forced to make his first move from the perimeter.
"Projecting Broome to the next level, teams should be able to bank on him for low-post offense, second-chance points, passing and shot-blocking. His usage, value and role ultimately changes if he becomes a more reliable spot-up or pick-and-pop three-point shooter."
Broome is a double-double machine, averaging 18.6 points and 10.8 rebounds this past season in the SEC, which was arguably the best league in college basketball. His physicality would be a welcome addition, particularly on the defensive end, where the Hornets struggled mightily on the interior. For his career, Broome averaged 2.5 blocks per game.
If the Hornets do select Broome, it could lead the team to be open to moving on from Miles Bridges. Broome gives Charlotte more size and length at the four next to Mark Williams at center.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
NBA insider reveals Hornets' most likely pick if they stay at No. 3 in NBA draft
Comprehensive history of Charlotte Hornets lottery picks
Making the case for a Dylan Harper and LaMelo Ball pairing in Charlotte
How can the Hornets replicate Detroit's formula next season?