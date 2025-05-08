NBA insider reveals Hornets' most likely pick if they stay at No. 3 in NBA draft
The Charlotte Hornets, like many others, are holding out hope for the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. Considering how unlucky the franchise has been in their several lottery appearances over the years, landing the top prize is probably not in the cards.
So, what if the Hornets stay put at No. 3? ESPN basketball analyst Jonathan Givony gave his thoughts on what Charlotte would do in that scenario.
"(Ace) Bailey would represent both an immense talent swing, as well as a strong fit positionally, bringing in the type of long, explosive, dynamic perimeter shooting wing scorer every NBA team covets. He's far from reaching his potential, but showed flashes of greatness as a freshman at Rutgers.
"He would be an excellent match on paper with the dynamic playmaking prowess of Charlotte's LaMelo Ball and the offensive versatility, skill level, and feel for the game of Brandon Miller, helping to potentially minimize some of Bailey's shortcomings in those departments."
Bailey would be the better fit of the two prospects from Rutgers, but there are more questions surrounding his game than his teammate, Dylan Harper. He's not the greatest defender and, at times, will take some questionable shots that can be classified as "low percentage."
Even at No. 3, I still believe VJ Edgecombe out of Baylor makes more sense. He immediately becomes the best perimeter defender on the roster and has the quickness and burst to be great at attacking the rim.
In 30 games with the Scarlet Knights this past season, Bailey averaged 17.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and one steal per game while shooting 46% from the field and 34% from three-point land.
