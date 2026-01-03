Key players, odds, and where to watch Hornets vs. Bulls

The second leg of a back-to-back is just a few hours away for the Charlotte Hornets as they look to snap a three-game losing streak when they tip things off against the Chicago Bulls.

Here's everything you need to know about tonight's game.

Game Information

Current Records: Charlotte Hornets (11-23) vs. Chicago Bulls (17-17)

Date/Time: Saturday, January 3rd, 8 p.m. EST

Where: Chicago, IL— United Center (20,917)

TV/Streaming: FanDuel Sports Network Southeast

Commentators: Play-by-Play: Eric Collins Analyst: Dell Curry

Radio: Sports Radio WFNZ (Radio affiliates and frequency listed below)

92.7 FM WFNZ - Charlotte, NC

1590 AM WCSL - Cherryville, NC

1390 AM WOHS - Shelby, NC

1450 AM WGNC - Gastonia, NC

1470 AM WWBG - Greensboro, NC

107.5 FM/1570 AM WECU - Greenville, NC

107.5 FM/1490 AM WWNB - New Bern, NC

107.5 FM/1050 AM WLON - Lincolnton, NC

630 AM WMFD - Wilmington, NC

Players to watch

LaMelo Ball (CHA): LaMelo was pretty quiet last night, hitting just 4/12 shots from the floor and 2/7 from downtown, finishing the game with 12 points. He did record seven assists and did not turn the ball over once, which is the first time all season he's achieved that. Seeing the ball go through the hoop a little more tonight will be needed for the Bugs to snap the three-game skid.

Matas Buzelis (CHI): With Chicago down a couple of key pieces, Buzelis will have to step up to the occasion once again, much like he did last night in a seven-point win over the Orlando Magic, chipping in 21 points, nine rebounds, seven assists, and one of the best posterizing dunks this season, going over Jalen Suggs.

The Hornets took the last meeting against Chicago, winning by seven in Uptown. With the Bulls surging, they enter this one (as of now) as two-point favorites. The over/under is currently sitting at 237.5.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

