Draft Analyst Suggests The 6th Pick Is Stephon Castle's Floor

Yahoo! Sports Krysten Peek appeared on KSL Sports Zone radio discussing the NBA Draft

James Plowright

Connecticut Huskies guard Stephon Castle (5) cuts the basketball net after winning the Men's NCAA national championship game against the Purdue Boilermakers at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on April 8, 2024.
Yahoo! Sports nba draft analyst Krysten Peek recently appeared on a local sports radio channel in Utah to discuss the NBA Draft. During the interview, Peek was asked by the hosts if there were any prospects that would absolutely not be available at #10 for the Utah Jazz. This was her response

"Stephon Castle, no, I don't think he makes it past six"

Krysten Peek - Yahoo! Sports

Peek's comments suggest that the Charlotte Hornets are the floor of Castle's draft range. The question now, will he be available there with Houston, San Antonio and Detroit selecting ahead of them.

Despite some reported reluctance to workout for teams with point-guards in place, Castle remains the betting favorite to be selected 6th overall by the Hornets. According to the latest All Hornets consensus mock draft, he is the most common player projected to Charlotte.

Listen to the full audio for yourself below

