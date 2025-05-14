ESPN analyst reveals what Hornets can do to get Giannis Antetokounmpo
Giannis Antetokounmpo is probably getting traded. The Charlotte Hornets ordinarily wouldn't be a destination for an MVP-level player, but the reporting suggests that everyone is in the running for the Milwaukee Bucks star. The Hornets actually happen to be a team that can afford him. It would cost quite a bit, though.
The Hornets have zero salary wiggle room. They'd probably have to part with LaMelo Ball or Miles Bridges and then some to match salaries with Milwaukee. Ball would be much more enticing, although Charlotte probably prefers to keep him. They'd probably be open to moving off of Bridges, but a package with him as the centerpiece likely requires the Hornets to dip way further into their admittedly deep reserve of draft picks.
ESPN insider Bobby Marks said Charlotte is a team that can afford to make this deal, but it would accelerate their rebuild at a very risky cost. "[They] have the draft assets to appease Milwaukee if Antetokounmpo becomes available. Including a top pick in June, Charlotte owns all their first-rounders through 2032 and three additional firsts from prior trades. In 2026, they have the less favorable first of Phoenix, Washington (if 1-8), Orlando, and Memphis," Marks said.
The Hornets will also get a 2027 top-14-protected first and unprotected pick in 2028 if not conveyed in 2027. The Hornets are also in line for a 2027 top-two-protected first-rounder from the Dallas Mavericks. The Hornets are allowed by the NBA to trade up to seven first-round picks, and they own 11 future second-round picks. That's more than enough to get Antetokounmpo, but it would hamper their ability to build beyond that.
Marks did not put the Hornets in the "risks outweigh the reward" tier, though, and he noted that they wouldn't need a third team to facilitate anything. That makes them a little more likely than some other teams, so it's not totally off the table, although the chances of it happening are slim.
