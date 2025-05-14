All Hornets

The recent history of the fourth overall pick in the NBA should excite Hornets fans

The Hornets will select at four in this summer's draft.

Owen O'Connor

Jeff Peterson Addresses The Media
Jeff Peterson Addresses The Media /
In this story:

Two Rookie of the Years, a Defensive Player of the Year, three All-Stars, two busts, and an NBA Champion.

This is the recent history of the number four overall pick, a pick in which the Charlotte Hornets landed Monday night. The team did not receive the number one pick to acquire the rights to Duke superstar Cooper Flagg like they hoped, but that does not mean all is lost.

This draft class is one of the best in recent memory, with nearly every single prospect the Hornets could select having extremely high upside. With such high hopes for who the fourth pick could be, it's time to look back at the players selected with the fourth pick in recent memory.

2024 - Stephon Castle, Spurs

San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle (5) waits for the action to continue against the Golden State Warriors
Apr 9, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle (5) waits for the action to continue against the Golden State Warrios in the second quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images / David Gonzales-Imagn Images

The Spurs selected UConn guard Stephon Castle. Castle had a strong start to his career and helped make an even better name for himself after star Victor Wembanyama went down midway through the season with an injury. He earned Rookie of the Year honors, becoming the second straight Spur to receive the award.

Career Averages: 14.7 PPG, 3.7 RPG, 4.1 APG

2023 - Amen Thompson, Rockets

Houston Rockets forward Amen Thompson (1) looks for a foul call after a play against the Golden State Warriors in the second
May 2, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Houston Rockets forward Amen Thompson (1) looks for a foul call after a play against the Golden State Warriors in the second quarter of game six of the first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

One of the most exciting players to watch in basketball, Amen (and his brother Ausar) Thompson, is truly an athletic alien. He was one of the best defenders in basketball this season, and if the three-ball starts to fall, we might be looking at a perennial All-NBA player.

Career Averages: 11.9 PPG, 7.4 RPG, 3.3 APG

2022 - Keegan Murray, Kings

Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray (13) dribbles against the Los Angeles Clippers during the first quarter
Apr 11, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray (13) dribbles against the Los Angeles Clippers during the first quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

A strong start to his career, Keegan Murray set the NBA record for most three pointers in a single season by a rookie. He had a down year statistically, but Murray still projects to be a starting-caliber player for the foreseeable future.

Career Averages: 13.3 PPG, 5.6 RPG, 1.4 APG

2021 - Scottie Barnes, Raptors

oronto Raptors guard Scottie Barnes (4) shoots for three points against the Portland Trail Blazers
Apr 3, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors guard Scottie Barnes (4) shoots for three points against the Portland Trail Blazers during the first half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images / John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Like Murray, Scottie Barnes got off to an extremely strong start to his career, earning Rookie of the Year honors. After a disappointing year two, Barnes picked himself up, earning his first All-Star selection in year three. He saw another slight dip in his numbers this season, which could make next season another big year for the former Florida State star.

Career Averages: 17.2 PPG, 7.5 RPG, 5.0 APG

2020 - Patrick Williams, Bulls

Chicago Bulls forward Patrick Williams (44) dunks against the Charlotte Hornets
Apr 6, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Patrick Williams (44) dunks against the Charlotte Hornets during the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Nell Redmond-Imagn Images / Nell Redmond-Imagn Images

Another former Florida State star, Williams, has consistently been the same player his entire career. The Bulls shockingly took Williams at four in the 2020 draft, and he has never averaged more than 10.2 points in a single season. After giving him a 5 year, $90 million contract last season, Williams saw another dip in his numbers, and the Bulls could look to move on soon.

Career Averages: 9.6 PPG, 4.1 RPG, 1.5 APG

2019 - De'Andre Hunter, Lakers (traded to Hawks)

Cleveland Cavaliers forward De'Andre Hunter (12) stands on the court in the first quarter of game two of the first round
Apr 23, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward De'Andre Hunter (12) stands on the court in the first quarter of game two of the first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the Miami Heat at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images / David Richard-Imagn Images

In his sixth season in the league, De'Andre Hunter is statistically been playing the best season of his career. He was dealt to the Cleveland Cavaliers at the trade deadline after being the odd man out with the abundance of wings with the Atlanta Hawks, who selected Hunter in the 2019 draft. He's always been a solid defender, and when his three-ball is falling, Hunter can be one of the most annoying players in the league to face.

Career Averages: 14.8 PPG, 4.1 RPG, 1.5 APG

2018 - Jaren Jackson Jr, Grizzlies

Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) shoots against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half
Apr 20, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) shoots against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

One of the best defenders in basketball, Jaren Jackson Jr, is arguably the best player on a Grizzlies roster that includes Ja Morant. Jackson Jr is a multi-time All-Star, multi-time All-Defense player, and a Defensive Player of the Year.

Career Averages: 18.5 PPG, 5.5 RPG, 1.5 APG

2017 - Josh Jackson, Suns

Sacramento Kings guard Josh Jackson (55) against the Phoenix Suns during the second half
Apr 10, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Josh Jackson (55) against the Phoenix Suns during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Josh Jackson was one of the most exciting players coming out of college. Ironically, the idea of what Jackson could be ended up being the guy taken one pick in front of him, Jayson Tatum. After a great start to his career, Jackson had some off-court issues mixed with on-court struggles that caused the Suns to move on after only two seasons after selecting him. Jackson has not been in the league since the 2021-22 season.

Career Averages: 11.3 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 0.9 APG

2016 - Dragan Bender, Suns

Golden State Warriors forward Dragan Bender (10) dribbles the basketball
March 1, 2020; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Dragan Bender (10) dribbles the basketball during the fourth quarter against the Washington Wizards at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Dragan Bender was selected for his potential, and never even reached a point where he would be a backup on the current Hornets. He lasted four seasons in the NBA, three being with the Phoenix Suns. The best basketball of his career came right before COVID-19 halted the 2019-20 season, where he averaged 9.0 points across nine games.

Career Averages: 5.4 PPG, 3.9 RPG, 1.4 APG

2015 - Kristaps Porzingis, Knicks

Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis (8) shoots a free throw against the New York Knicks
May 7, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis (8) shoots a free throw against the New York Knicks in the second half during game two of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images

Kristaps Porzingis has not been an All-Star since his early days with the Knicks, but he's kept himself around that ability since. After a devastating ACL injury in the 2017-18 season, Porzingis has played with three different teams. After a disappointing tenure with Luka Doncic and the Mavericks, the Unicorn rediscovered himself in Washington, where he was then sent to the Boston Celtics. Porzingis won an NBA title last season.

Career Averages: 19.6 PPG, 7.8 RPG, 1.8 APG

- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -

Ranking Charlotte's top four NBA Draft options after dramatic lottery drawing

NBA insider predicts Hornets pass on Ace Bailey for Duke star with fourth pick

Hornets fans react to not landing the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft

Could the Hornets trade back after the NBA draft lottery results?

Published
Owen O'Connor
OWEN O'CONNOR

A Boston native and product of Elon University, Owen brings a fresh perspective to the Charlotte sports scene. He joined Charlotte Hornets On SI in 2024, providing in-depth coverage of all areas of the organization, from the draft, free agency, trades, and on scene at games.

Home/Draft