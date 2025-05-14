The recent history of the fourth overall pick in the NBA should excite Hornets fans
Two Rookie of the Years, a Defensive Player of the Year, three All-Stars, two busts, and an NBA Champion.
This is the recent history of the number four overall pick, a pick in which the Charlotte Hornets landed Monday night. The team did not receive the number one pick to acquire the rights to Duke superstar Cooper Flagg like they hoped, but that does not mean all is lost.
This draft class is one of the best in recent memory, with nearly every single prospect the Hornets could select having extremely high upside. With such high hopes for who the fourth pick could be, it's time to look back at the players selected with the fourth pick in recent memory.
2024 - Stephon Castle, Spurs
The Spurs selected UConn guard Stephon Castle. Castle had a strong start to his career and helped make an even better name for himself after star Victor Wembanyama went down midway through the season with an injury. He earned Rookie of the Year honors, becoming the second straight Spur to receive the award.
Career Averages: 14.7 PPG, 3.7 RPG, 4.1 APG
2023 - Amen Thompson, Rockets
One of the most exciting players to watch in basketball, Amen (and his brother Ausar) Thompson, is truly an athletic alien. He was one of the best defenders in basketball this season, and if the three-ball starts to fall, we might be looking at a perennial All-NBA player.
Career Averages: 11.9 PPG, 7.4 RPG, 3.3 APG
2022 - Keegan Murray, Kings
A strong start to his career, Keegan Murray set the NBA record for most three pointers in a single season by a rookie. He had a down year statistically, but Murray still projects to be a starting-caliber player for the foreseeable future.
Career Averages: 13.3 PPG, 5.6 RPG, 1.4 APG
2021 - Scottie Barnes, Raptors
Like Murray, Scottie Barnes got off to an extremely strong start to his career, earning Rookie of the Year honors. After a disappointing year two, Barnes picked himself up, earning his first All-Star selection in year three. He saw another slight dip in his numbers this season, which could make next season another big year for the former Florida State star.
Career Averages: 17.2 PPG, 7.5 RPG, 5.0 APG
2020 - Patrick Williams, Bulls
Another former Florida State star, Williams, has consistently been the same player his entire career. The Bulls shockingly took Williams at four in the 2020 draft, and he has never averaged more than 10.2 points in a single season. After giving him a 5 year, $90 million contract last season, Williams saw another dip in his numbers, and the Bulls could look to move on soon.
Career Averages: 9.6 PPG, 4.1 RPG, 1.5 APG
2019 - De'Andre Hunter, Lakers (traded to Hawks)
In his sixth season in the league, De'Andre Hunter is statistically been playing the best season of his career. He was dealt to the Cleveland Cavaliers at the trade deadline after being the odd man out with the abundance of wings with the Atlanta Hawks, who selected Hunter in the 2019 draft. He's always been a solid defender, and when his three-ball is falling, Hunter can be one of the most annoying players in the league to face.
Career Averages: 14.8 PPG, 4.1 RPG, 1.5 APG
2018 - Jaren Jackson Jr, Grizzlies
One of the best defenders in basketball, Jaren Jackson Jr, is arguably the best player on a Grizzlies roster that includes Ja Morant. Jackson Jr is a multi-time All-Star, multi-time All-Defense player, and a Defensive Player of the Year.
Career Averages: 18.5 PPG, 5.5 RPG, 1.5 APG
2017 - Josh Jackson, Suns
Josh Jackson was one of the most exciting players coming out of college. Ironically, the idea of what Jackson could be ended up being the guy taken one pick in front of him, Jayson Tatum. After a great start to his career, Jackson had some off-court issues mixed with on-court struggles that caused the Suns to move on after only two seasons after selecting him. Jackson has not been in the league since the 2021-22 season.
Career Averages: 11.3 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 0.9 APG
2016 - Dragan Bender, Suns
Dragan Bender was selected for his potential, and never even reached a point where he would be a backup on the current Hornets. He lasted four seasons in the NBA, three being with the Phoenix Suns. The best basketball of his career came right before COVID-19 halted the 2019-20 season, where he averaged 9.0 points across nine games.
Career Averages: 5.4 PPG, 3.9 RPG, 1.4 APG
2015 - Kristaps Porzingis, Knicks
Kristaps Porzingis has not been an All-Star since his early days with the Knicks, but he's kept himself around that ability since. After a devastating ACL injury in the 2017-18 season, Porzingis has played with three different teams. After a disappointing tenure with Luka Doncic and the Mavericks, the Unicorn rediscovered himself in Washington, where he was then sent to the Boston Celtics. Porzingis won an NBA title last season.
Career Averages: 19.6 PPG, 7.8 RPG, 1.8 APG
