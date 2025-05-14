Full list of the Charlotte Hornets 2025 draft picks
The Charlotte Hornets had an extremely rough season, and a disappointing draft lottery did not make things better. That being said, they were the only team out of the bottom three to earn a top-four selection in June's NBA Draft, so things did work out in their favor slightly.
With the roster projected to be fully healthy and still extremely young, the Hornets have a big season ahead of them. With that big season ahead, the team needs to hit on their draft picks.
The Hornets have three draft picks in the 2025 NBA Draft. They have one first-round pick, and two second round selections.
As we all know, after Monday night's lottery, they own the fourth pick in the draft.
Unless the franchise sees someone else they would like, they will likely receive whoever is left out of Ace Bailey, Dylan Harper, and VJ Edgecombe. All three are going to be great NBA players, and VJ Edgecombe might be a perfect fit for the Hornets' current roster. His athleticism, mixed with hard-nosed defense, gives the Hornets another great wing player and someone who can catch even more LaMelo Ball lob passes.
Their first second round pick falls at 33.
Since the squad finished with the third-worst record in basketball, they are given the third-highest second-round selection. It's difficult to predict second-round selections like it is with the first round, even with a higher second-round pick. Even the late first round is hard to predict, after around pick fifteen or so, it becomes a scramble.
The exciting part?
The franchise's other second-round pick is at 34, a selection that originally belonged to New Orleans. They have back-to-back early second-round picks, courtesy of a trade with the San Antonio Spurs. The deal was a Devonte Graham salary dump, and the Hornets were able to secure this high second-round pick in the deal.
As mentioned above, it's extremely difficult to predict the second round of the draft. That being said, President of Basketball Operations Jeff Peterson proved last season he is a good second-round drafter, stealing KJ Simpson at 42 a year ago.
T-Minus 43 days until the draft.
