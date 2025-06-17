ESPN NBA Draft analysts project a new pick for the Charlotte Hornets in latest mock draft update
The tides are turning.
With just over a week to go until NBA Draft night, the long predicted marriage between VJ Edgecombe and the Charlotte Hornets seems to be falling apart before their vows are even said. According to ESPN's Jeremy Woo and Jonathan Givony, the Philadelphia 76ers will object while the happy couple are on their way to the altar.
For the majority of this draft cycle, ESPN's primary draft analysts have projected the Sixers to draft Ace Bailey, the toolsy 6'8 wing from Rutgers. However, due 'some teams expressing concern about his lack of preparation and focus' at the NBA draft combine, Givony feels comfortable with sending Edgecombe to the City of Brotherly Love.
With their preferred target, Edgecombe, off the board, Givony and Woo's latest mock draft sees Charlotte drafting Duke swingman Kon Knueppel with the fourth overall pick. Here's a snippet of his rationale.
'Knueppel's feel for the game, selfless style of play, strength and toughness should make him easy to play with, especially alongside the likes of LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller, who he appears to complement quite well.'
Although fanatics who obsess over the Hornets haven't 100% sold themselves on Knueppel, he would be a solid selection for Charlotte. The 2025 NBA playoffs have shown time and again that the league's premiere teams trot out a host of players who can affect the game without the basketball in their hands, and outside of Cooper Flagg, there may not be a player in this class that fits the bill of that archetype better than Knueppel.
His shooting ability is his superpower, but Knueppel isn't just a spot-up merchant. The former Blue Devil has a well-rounded offensive game that shined in a primary role when the aforementioned Flagg exited the ACC Tournament with an ugly-looking ankle injury.
He can handle the ball as a lead initiator for spurts, he has shown a savvy ability to finish around the cup, he's a smart and efficient cutter, and although Knueppel isn't an explosive athlete like your traditional wing defender, his burly frame, high IQ, and competitive fire make him a passable defender.
Desmond Bane, a player who Kon has drawn comparisons to, just got traded for a massive haul of picks and players due to his perceived value to a playoff team. If the Hornets draft Knueppel and he tops out as Charlotte's version of Bane, this would wind up as one of the most prudent draft choices in franchise history.
