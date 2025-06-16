Kemba Walker's impact in the Charlotte community continues
Hornets legend Kemba Walker is continuing to impact the Charlotte community by giving back to youth in the area. The Kemba Walker Academy is once again hosting a basketball camp for children and teenagers who aspire to gain knowledge in fundamental skill development, teamwork, and confidence-building both on and off the court.
"We just want kids to be able to have a place to go to and enjoy themselves while working hard, being around good people, meeting new people and learning new things. I'm trying to create create a safe space as well," Kemba Walker explained. "It's been fun and my friends have been doing a heck of a job at running these camps."
Walker, a four-time NBA All-Star, is generous with his time, making it a point to show up at camp and spend time with the children who attend. "It's not normal to see just an NBA guy in your presence like that. I mean, obviously, I'm not in the NBA anymore, but I had a long career. So for these kids to come out here and be able to play knockout against me or just even play one-on-one, I'm sure it's something that they might not ever forget, hopefully," Walker said. "If I could put a smile on someone's face just by one little game, one-on-one and just shooting around, that's more than enough for me."
The impact Walker hopes to make doesn't stop with giving back to the Queen City; he is also contributing to the organization that gave him his opportunity to play in the NBA. Walker is set to join the Hornets coaching staff for a second season.
When asked about what his first year on the staff taught him, Walker took time to reflect before answering. "I think for the most part, I just have a great deal of respect for the coaches, to be honest. When I was a player, you don't really understand what goes into these games and practices and things of that nature. So much goes on behind the scenes that you, just as a player, you just wouldn't even imagine," Walker shared. "I just have a great deal of respect for the coaches. The amount of work and detail that goes into these games and practice plans and each individual player is unbelievable."
As for his responsibilities for the upcoming season, Walker is excited to take the next step and appreciates the opportunity to do so. "This year was a learning year for me, just really just sitting back learning, and then them allowing me to do it as well. I appreciate those guys for that," Walker said. "I think I'll have maybe a little bit more responsibility this year, which I'm looking forward. I'm looking forward to having a specific player this season and going from there."
For more information on camps and events the Kemba Walker Academy will be hosting visit here.
