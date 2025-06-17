Hornets Two-Round Mock Draft: Projecting All Three 2025 Picks
As the NBA Draft approaches, few teams are better positioned to make an immediate impact than the Charlotte Hornets. With three picks in the top 34, the Hornets have a prime opportunity to add players who can contribute from day one.
Charlotte is turning to this draft to reverse course after a disappointing 19-63 season. Heading into his second year as head coach, Charles Lee plans to build around a young core that includes LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, Tidjane Salaün and, for now, center Mark Williams.
This isn’t just another draft for the Hornets as it’s a chance to maximize a window of growth.
With a deep talent pool extending into the early second round, picks 33 and 34 could produce valuable contributors who outperform their draft positions.
For Lee and President of Basketball Operations Jeff Peterson, this draft should represent an opportunity to put a lasting stamp on the franchise’s future and align the team with their long-term vision.
In this mock draft, I’m stepping into the Hornets’ war room to make all three selections, focusing on players Lee and Peterson are most likely to target on draft day.
Round 1 Pick 4: G VJ Edgecombe, Baylor
By selecting Edgecombe, the Hornets significantly bolster their defense while adding arguably the safest and most complete player non-Flagg player in the draft. The former Baylor product brings a strong all-around game, combining defensive tenacity with efficient scoring and playmaking.
His proven track record of consistency and versatility makes him a valuable asset for a Charlotte team looking to strengthen its identity on both ends of the floor. While Ball and Miller are undeniably talented, there’s clear room for growth on defense as both ranked near the bottom in defensive share, at No. 218 and No. 303 respectively.
What truly sets Edgecombe apart is his aggressive attack mentality as he fearlessly drives into traffic, absorbs contact, and finishes with a mix of physicality and toughness that belies his years.
Last season, he averaged 16.5 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game while shooting a respectable 42% from deep.
His knack for creating offense in high-pressure situations, paired with his dedication to strong defense, gives the Hornets a versatile two-way player poised to make an immediate impact and complement the talents of Ball and Miller for years to come.
Round 2 Pick 33: F Johni Broome, Auburn
The Hornets enter the draft with clear roster holes, especially on the defensive end and inside the paint.
Broome offers a blueprint for how the team can address those needs immediately. Ranking sixth all-time at Auburn with 156 blocks, he is a proven rim protector who brings much-needed physicality and defensive presence.
His 8.5 rebounds per game, which was second-best in the SEC, showcase his ability to control the glass, while his aggressive scoring in the post adds a reliable offensive option in the paint.
Broome’s toughness and versatility make him a natural fit alongside the Hornets’ young backcourt, giving the team a much-needed two-way presence in the frontcourt.
With Miles Bridges still under team control for two more years, Broome can ease into the rotation off the bench while developing into a potential long-term replacement down the line.
Beyond the numbers, his leadership and consistent production at Auburn show he’s prepared to contribute right away and grow with the team’s young core, helping the franchise build a more stable and competitive roster moving forward.
Round 2 Pick 34: G Kam Jones, Marquette
Adding another guard might not be Charlotte’s top priority in the draft, but Kam Jones is just a fundamentally sound basketball player. He offers a rare blend of scoring, leadership, and consistency that makes him a valuable two-way option.
With LaMelo Ball still the face of the franchise, that might feel like enough. However, if the team doesn’t start winning, questions about Ball’s long-term future could emerge, potentially leading to a trade request from him or the franchise deciding to move him to maximize his value.
Adding a player like Jones brings much-needed stability and upside, checking many of the boxes that NBA teams look for. At this stage, particularly in the second round, the front office and coaching staff should focus on drafting players who can contribute solid, reliable minutes and Jones fits that mold.
