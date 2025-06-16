No trades, no signings: Projecting the Hornets' opening night starting five
With the offseason approaching for the entire NBA, the teams we know as of now will cease to exist, and new starting lineups and bench groups will form.
Two teams took a head start to the offseason on Sunday morning, with the Memphis Grizzlies sending out Desmond Bane to the Orlando Magic for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Cole Anthony, and four unprotected first-round draft picks.
With shakeups across the league this offseason, there is always the chance that a team only makes small moves, changing some pieces around at the end of the bench. For example, last offseason the Boston Celtics kept their entire rotation in place, losing only Svi Mykhailiuk to free agency.
We all know that they will make some moves, but what would the Charlotte Hornets starting lineup look like if the team decides not to make any signings or trades?
Point Guard: LaMelo Ball
The main ball-handler, LaMelo, has been the face of the Hornets franchise since the team selected him third overall in the 2020 NBA Draft.
Injuries plagued him so far in his career, and 2025 could be a pivotal year in identifying whether or not Ball will be apart of the Hornets future...
Shooting Guard: VJ Edgecombe/Kon Knueppel
It's still unknown who the Charlotte Hornets will be selecting at pick four in next week's NBA Draft, but it feels likely that one of Kon Knueppel and VJ Edgecombe will be donning the striped teal jerseys come the fall.
Small Forward: Brandon Miller
The Hornets lost Brandon Miller for the season back in January, and the team lacked that secondary scoring for the entire rest of the season. Miller is set to return when the season starts in the fall, which would instantly boost the Hornets' lineup.
Before going down, the former number two pick was set to have a leap from his rookie season, averaging 21.0 points per game, and adding 3.6 assists. He's entering a crucial year three when it comes to trying to secure a big NBA contract, and his production will need to be second overall pick worthy.
Power Forward: Miles Bridges
The longest-tenured Hornet, Bridges, is not the typical four: he's smaller than the last three players on this list (6'5), and not a great interior defender. What he lacks in defense is made up for in offense, though, as Miles saw career highs in rebounds (7.5) and assists (3.9) last season, while averaging 20.3 points. He is the perfect third option for this team right now, and could be an even better fourth option if the fourth overall pick can step up.
Center: Mark Williams
Out of all six players on this list, Williams may be the least likely to be on the franchise come the fall. The franchise already tried to move on from him back in February, and likely will look to move on again.
If not, Williams is still one of the better young centers in basketball, and could still positively contribute to this Hornets squad.
