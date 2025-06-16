All Hornets

No trades, no signings: Projecting the Hornets' opening night starting five

Imagine a world where the Hornets made no major moves this offseason...

Owen O'Connor

Nov 6, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller (24) and guard LaMelo Ball (1) high five after a dunk and assist during the second half against the Detroit Pistons at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
With the offseason approaching for the entire NBA, the teams we know as of now will cease to exist, and new starting lineups and bench groups will form.

Two teams took a head start to the offseason on Sunday morning, with the Memphis Grizzlies sending out Desmond Bane to the Orlando Magic for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Cole Anthony, and four unprotected first-round draft picks.

With shakeups across the league this offseason, there is always the chance that a team only makes small moves, changing some pieces around at the end of the bench. For example, last offseason the Boston Celtics kept their entire rotation in place, losing only Svi Mykhailiuk to free agency.

We all know that they will make some moves, but what would the Charlotte Hornets starting lineup look like if the team decides not to make any signings or trades?

Point Guard: LaMelo Ball

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) looks around after being called for a foul during the second half
The main ball-handler, LaMelo, has been the face of the Hornets franchise since the team selected him third overall in the 2020 NBA Draft.

Injuries plagued him so far in his career, and 2025 could be a pivotal year in identifying whether or not Ball will be apart of the Hornets future...

Shooting Guard: VJ Edgecombe/Kon Knueppel

Baylor Bears guard VJ Edgecombe (7) goes for the ball during the first half against Duke Blue Devils guard Kon Knueppel (7)
It's still unknown who the Charlotte Hornets will be selecting at pick four in next week's NBA Draft, but it feels likely that one of Kon Knueppel and VJ Edgecombe will be donning the striped teal jerseys come the fall.

Small Forward: Brandon Miller

Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller (24) against the Phoenix Suns
The Hornets lost Brandon Miller for the season back in January, and the team lacked that secondary scoring for the entire rest of the season. Miller is set to return when the season starts in the fall, which would instantly boost the Hornets' lineup.

Before going down, the former number two pick was set to have a leap from his rookie season, averaging 21.0 points per game, and adding 3.6 assists. He's entering a crucial year three when it comes to trying to secure a big NBA contract, and his production will need to be second overall pick worthy.

Power Forward: Miles Bridges

Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) warms up before the game against the Memphis Grizzlies
The longest-tenured Hornet, Bridges, is not the typical four: he's smaller than the last three players on this list (6'5), and not a great interior defender. What he lacks in defense is made up for in offense, though, as Miles saw career highs in rebounds (7.5) and assists (3.9) last season, while averaging 20.3 points. He is the perfect third option for this team right now, and could be an even better fourth option if the fourth overall pick can step up.

Center: Mark Williams

Chicago Bulls forward Matas Buzelis (14) shoots against Charlotte Hornets center Mark Williams (5)
Out of all six players on this list, Williams may be the least likely to be on the franchise come the fall. The franchise already tried to move on from him back in February, and likely will look to move on again.

If not, Williams is still one of the better young centers in basketball, and could still positively contribute to this Hornets squad.

Published
Owen O'Connor
OWEN O'CONNOR

A Boston native and product of Elon University, Owen brings a fresh perspective to the Charlotte sports scene. He joined Charlotte Hornets On SI in 2024, providing in-depth coverage of all areas of the organization, from the draft, free agency, trades, and on scene at games.

