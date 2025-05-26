Five Local North Carolina prospects the Hornets could consider in the 2025 NBA Draft
The Charlotte Hornets don't always draft local prospects, but they've done so on more than a few occasions in their history. There's no real advantage to doing so, but remaining close to home can add a level of comfort for the player. There are plenty of local prospects the Hornets can look at in this class, but here are five they might legitimately draft.
Local NBA prospects for the Hornets to consider
1. Kon Knueppel
The most likely local product to hear his name called on draft night by Charlotte is Kon Knueppel. By more than a few big boards, he's the highest non-Cooper Flagg (who would be the perfect local prospect for Charlotte) local prospect in this class. The Duke star would fit in as a versatile, three-point shooting wing. Depending on how the top three picks go, there's a good chance he's the pick.
2. Khaman Maluach
Knueppel's teammate, Khaman Maluach, is the next best-ranked local prospect and the next most likely name to be called. The Duke center would be a little bit of a surprise, but not necessarily a bad pick all around. The Hornets would have a logjam at center, but this could allow them to trade Jusuf Nurkic and move Moussa Diabate to the four, giving them a good rotation of former Duke centers with Mark Williams.
3. Drake Powell
On some big boards, UNC guard Drake Powell is a late first-round pick. On others, he's very early second. The Hornets can either package picks to move back into round one and get him or wait for him at 33. Either way, Powell would be a good addition. He has all the tools to be a good wing defender and has showcased a good shooting stroke in college, too.
4. Isaiah Evans
Ranked as ESPN's 44th prospect, Isaiah Evans might be a small stretch at 34, but the Hornets may also consider trading down to get even more assets. If they do, Evans wouldn't be a bad pick. The Duke guard can score at all three levels, something Charlotte could do worse than in round two and desperately needs.
5. Hunter Sallis
Wake Forest guard Hunter Sallis would probably be picked by Charlotte only if they trade back or make another move to give them a third second-round pick at the back end of the round. If so, Sallis is an intriguing prospect. He has good defensive instincts and can score. If his jump shot gets better, he could be a sneaky prospect from this class.
