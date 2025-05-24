Hornets 2025 Free agency/trade target big board: 20 NBA players Charlotte could add this offseason
The Charlotte Hornets may not make any franchise-altering moves this offseason (aside from drafting someone talented with the fourth overall pick), but they do have the chance to make small changes to get better next year.
The tank for Cooper Flagg didn't work, so the Hornets should aim to be competitive next season. Here are some players they can sign or trade for that would go a long way towards improving the 19-win team.
The Hornets don't have a ton of free agency ability with limited cap space, and they don't have assets they'd be quick to part with in a trade, but that's where the savvy Jeff Peterson comes into play.
1. Luke Kennard
Luke Kennard isn't going to break the bank, but he'd be an ideal addition. The Hornets need a true three-point threat, someone who can take a solid volume and shoot a high percentage.
2. Jonathan Kuminga
Jonathan Kuminga may end up being a sign-and-trade player, but the Hornets need him. He's young, so he'd fit with the team's window, and he'd be a terrific offensive counterpart to LaMelo Ball with his athleticism and scoring.
3. Precious Achiuwa
The Hornets need a legitimate power forward (with all due respect to Miles Bridges), and Precious Achiuwa would be a nice addition. He'd improve the defense and not cost a fortune. Plus, with the Knicks on a deep playoff run, he would have valuable experience for a young Hornets roster.
4. Jabari Smith Jr.
It'll probably cost a lot, but Jeff Peterson should be on the phone if Jabari Smith Jr. is actually available. He can play exceptional defense at the four and stretch the floor, which are two things the Hornets really need more of.
5. Nicolas Batum
As painful as this would be, a reunion with Nic Batum would not be a bad idea. He'd be a very cheap, short-term addition, and he can still defend and shoot well. He had the best defensive rating on the Los Angeles Clippers last year (104.7) and shot 43.3% from three.
6. Cam Johnson
Cam Johnson, who played at UNC, would be the prized addition of the offseason if the Hornets could land him. The problem is that other teams will feel the same way, as he's an invaluable archetype and a good player.
7. Tre Mann
Tre Mann is a free agent, but he needs to be back in a Hornets uniform. He showed, in very limited action, that he can be a microwave scorer off the bench. With a lackluster bench unit in Charlotte, they need all the scoring they can get, so Mann would be a perfect addition. They already know he's a good fit, too.
8. Zion Williamson
A huge, aggressive move isn't likely, but it can't be ruled out. Zion Williamson would be a perfect LaMelo Ball partner. He can run the offense and pass well, but he's also a terrific lob threat for Ball. He is also a solid defender and can play multiple positions.
9. Harrison Barnes
Harrison Barnes would be an expiring contract, and he could be a short-term rental that's flipped at the deadline. If not, even with an $18 million price tag, he'd be a pretty good addition. He brings a ton of experience, shooting, and defending.
10. Russell Westbrook
Years ago, when he was linked to Charlotte, adding Russell Westbrook would've been a bad idea. Now? The Hornets could do a lot worse than a former MVP who can run an offense and won't cost more than $5 million.
11. Mitchell Robinson
Mitchell Robinson is somewhat expendable in New York now, and the Hornets might want to take advantage. They'd have a logjam at center (unless they also trade one), but Robinson would be Charlotte's best defender at center.
12. Cole Anthony
Cole Anthony is a bit of a question mark in Orlando. He has a club option for the season after next, but he's still young enough to fit the Hornets' window. They could use guard depth, and he also played college ball at UNC.
13. Quentin Grimes
Quentin Grimes might've played his way out of the Hornets' price range, but he would be a really solid addition. He had a 113.8 offensive rating before the trade, which would be a good thing to have coming off the bench in Charlotte. The only problem is his RFA status, so he's probably going to get too expensive quickly.
14. Ty Jerome
A cheap, experienced backup with playoff experience would be a fantastic addition. Ty Jerome plays a position the Hornets need to shore up. Among Cavaliers with 60 games played, Jerome had the fourth-best offensive rating.
15. Lonzo Ball
It's never a good idea to completely rule out a reunion for the Ball brothers, so Lonzo Ball kind of perpetually exists on Charlotte's radar. Even after the extension, the Bulls are in basketball purgatory and should be fine with moving off a player who isn't exactly pushing them to new heights.
16. Pat Connaughton
Perhaps it's as part of a megadeal for Giannis Antetokounmpo, but the Hornets should be interested in Pat Connaughton. He is a very well-rounded wing and an expiring contract, so taking on the almost $9.5 million he's owed wouldn't be detrimental.
17. Dalton Knecht
There was a report during the season that Charlotte might try and trade once again for Dalton Knecht. It was a great idea when they decided to trade for him the first time, so they should try again. It will probably be much harder this time, though.
18. Tim Hardaway Jr.
The Charlotte Hornets should want to emulate the Detroit Pistons, so why not copy them exactly? Tim Hardaway Jr. was a fantastic addition to their roster, and he might have the same impact in Charlotte.
19. Jaren Jackson Jr.
Of all the blockbuster trade possibilities, this one might be the best for Charlotte. Jaren Jackson Jr. averages over 20 points per game and is a former Defensive Player of the Year. It would cost a ton, but it might be worth it, as he would be a transformative player on this roster.
20. Naz Reid
Naz Reid is probably going to be expensive and have a lot of suitors, taking Charlotte out of the running eventually. However, he was quite literally Minnesota's best offensive player (tied in offensive rating with Anthony Edwards) and their third-best defender (minimum 50 games).
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
How can the Hornets replicate the Indiana Pacers' success?
Hornets featured in three-team mock trade with Warriors, Nets in 7-player, 2-pick deal
Should the Hornets be calling about moving up to the second pick in the NBA Draft?
Could the Charlotte Hornets target this blossoming scorer in free agency?