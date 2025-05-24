All Hornets

Hornets 2025 Free agency/trade target big board: 20 NBA players Charlotte could add this offseason

There are quite a few options for the Hornets to sign or trade for.

Zach Roberts

Dec 21, 2013; Charlotte, NC, USA; The Charlotte Bobcats unveil their new branding logo as the Charlotte Hornets for the 2014 season at halftime during the game against the Utah Jazz at Time Warner Cable Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images
Dec 21, 2013; Charlotte, NC, USA; The Charlotte Bobcats unveil their new branding logo as the Charlotte Hornets for the 2014 season at halftime during the game against the Utah Jazz at Time Warner Cable Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images / Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Charlotte Hornets may not make any franchise-altering moves this offseason (aside from drafting someone talented with the fourth overall pick), but they do have the chance to make small changes to get better next year.

The tank for Cooper Flagg didn't work, so the Hornets should aim to be competitive next season. Here are some players they can sign or trade for that would go a long way towards improving the 19-win team.

The Hornets don't have a ton of free agency ability with limited cap space, and they don't have assets they'd be quick to part with in a trade, but that's where the savvy Jeff Peterson comes into play.

1. Luke Kennard

Luke Kennar
Mar 31, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Luke Kennard (10) drives to the basket as Boston Celtics forward Sam Hauser (30) defends during the third quarter at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Luke Kennard isn't going to break the bank, but he'd be an ideal addition. The Hornets need a true three-point threat, someone who can take a solid volume and shoot a high percentage.

2. Jonathan Kuminga

Jonathan Kuminga may end up being a sign-and-trade player, but the Hornets need him. He's young, so he'd fit with the team's window, and he'd be a terrific offensive counterpart to LaMelo Ball with his athleticism and scoring.

3. Precious Achiuwa

The Hornets need a legitimate power forward (with all due respect to Miles Bridges), and Precious Achiuwa would be a nice addition. He'd improve the defense and not cost a fortune. Plus, with the Knicks on a deep playoff run, he would have valuable experience for a young Hornets roster.

4. Jabari Smith Jr.

It'll probably cost a lot, but Jeff Peterson should be on the phone if Jabari Smith Jr. is actually available. He can play exceptional defense at the four and stretch the floor, which are two things the Hornets really need more of.

5. Nicolas Batum

Nic Batu
May 1, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; FanDuel Sports Network reporter Kristina Pink interviews LA Clippers forward Nicolas Batum (33) after game six of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the Denver Nuggets at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

As painful as this would be, a reunion with Nic Batum would not be a bad idea. He'd be a very cheap, short-term addition, and he can still defend and shoot well. He had the best defensive rating on the Los Angeles Clippers last year (104.7) and shot 43.3% from three.

6. Cam Johnson

Cam Johnson, who played at UNC, would be the prized addition of the offseason if the Hornets could land him. The problem is that other teams will feel the same way, as he's an invaluable archetype and a good player.

7. Tre Mann

Tre Mann is a free agent, but he needs to be back in a Hornets uniform. He showed, in very limited action, that he can be a microwave scorer off the bench. With a lackluster bench unit in Charlotte, they need all the scoring they can get, so Mann would be a perfect addition. They already know he's a good fit, too.

8. Zion Williamson

A huge, aggressive move isn't likely, but it can't be ruled out. Zion Williamson would be a perfect LaMelo Ball partner. He can run the offense and pass well, but he's also a terrific lob threat for Ball. He is also a solid defender and can play multiple positions.

9. Harrison Barnes

Harrison Barnes would be an expiring contract, and he could be a short-term rental that's flipped at the deadline. If not, even with an $18 million price tag, he'd be a pretty good addition. He brings a ton of experience, shooting, and defending.

10. Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbroo
May 18, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) runs down the court against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second quarter during game seven of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Years ago, when he was linked to Charlotte, adding Russell Westbrook would've been a bad idea. Now? The Hornets could do a lot worse than a former MVP who can run an offense and won't cost more than $5 million.

11. Mitchell Robinson

Mitchell Robinson is somewhat expendable in New York now, and the Hornets might want to take advantage. They'd have a logjam at center (unless they also trade one), but Robinson would be Charlotte's best defender at center.

12. Cole Anthony

Cole Anthony is a bit of a question mark in Orlando. He has a club option for the season after next, but he's still young enough to fit the Hornets' window. They could use guard depth, and he also played college ball at UNC.

13. Quentin Grimes

Quentin Grimes might've played his way out of the Hornets' price range, but he would be a really solid addition. He had a 113.8 offensive rating before the trade, which would be a good thing to have coming off the bench in Charlotte. The only problem is his RFA status, so he's probably going to get too expensive quickly.

14. Ty Jerome

A cheap, experienced backup with playoff experience would be a fantastic addition. Ty Jerome plays a position the Hornets need to shore up. Among Cavaliers with 60 games played, Jerome had the fourth-best offensive rating.

15. Lonzo Ball

Lonzo Bal
Feb 28, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Lonzo Ball (2) hits a three point shot against Toronto Raptors guard Jamal Shead (23) during overtime at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images / Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

It's never a good idea to completely rule out a reunion for the Ball brothers, so Lonzo Ball kind of perpetually exists on Charlotte's radar. Even after the extension, the Bulls are in basketball purgatory and should be fine with moving off a player who isn't exactly pushing them to new heights.

16. Pat Connaughton

Perhaps it's as part of a megadeal for Giannis Antetokounmpo, but the Hornets should be interested in Pat Connaughton. He is a very well-rounded wing and an expiring contract, so taking on the almost $9.5 million he's owed wouldn't be detrimental.

17. Dalton Knecht

There was a report during the season that Charlotte might try and trade once again for Dalton Knecht. It was a great idea when they decided to trade for him the first time, so they should try again. It will probably be much harder this time, though.

18. Tim Hardaway Jr.

The Charlotte Hornets should want to emulate the Detroit Pistons, so why not copy them exactly? Tim Hardaway Jr. was a fantastic addition to their roster, and he might have the same impact in Charlotte.

19. Jaren Jackson Jr.

Of all the blockbuster trade possibilities, this one might be the best for Charlotte. Jaren Jackson Jr. averages over 20 points per game and is a former Defensive Player of the Year. It would cost a ton, but it might be worth it, as he would be a transformative player on this roster.

20. Naz Reid

Naz Rei
May 14, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid (11) dribbles the ball against the Golden State Warriors in the first half during game five of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Naz Reid is probably going to be expensive and have a lot of suitors, taking Charlotte out of the running eventually. However, he was quite literally Minnesota's best offensive player (tied in offensive rating with Anthony Edwards) and their third-best defender (minimum 50 games).

- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -

How can the Hornets replicate the Indiana Pacers' success?

Hornets featured in three-team mock trade with Warriors, Nets in 7-player, 2-pick deal

Should the Hornets be calling about moving up to the second pick in the NBA Draft?

Could the Charlotte Hornets target this blossoming scorer in free agency?

Published
Zach Roberts
ZACH ROBERTS

Zachary Roberts is a journalist with a wide variety of experience covering basketball, golf, entertainment, video games, music, football, baseball, and hockey. He currently covers Charlotte sports teams and has been featured on Sportskeeda, Yardbarker, MSN, and On SI

Home/News