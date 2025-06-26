BREAKING: Charlotte Hornets select sharpshooting Kon Knueppel with 4th overall pick
The speculation is finally over as the Charlotte Hornets have selected Duke guard Kon Knueppel with the fourth overall pick in the 2025 NBA draft.
Knueppel started in all 39 games for the Blue Devils as a true freshman, averaging 14.4 points, four rebounds, 2.7 assists, and one steal while shooting 47% from the floor and 40% from three-point land. At the end of the season, Knueppel was named to the ACC All-Freshman Team, Second Team All-ACC, and was awarded the ACC Tournament MVP, where he led a Cooper Flagg-less Duke to an ACC title.
During Duke's run to the Final Four, Knueppel averaged 15 points per game, shooting 55% from downtown. He poured in 20 in the win over Arizona and 21 in their win over Alabama in the Elite Eight. While he may not have the top-tier athleticism you're looking for in a top-five selection, he can create his own shot and take some pressure off of LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller offensively, helping spread the floor.
The Hornets currently have the 33rd and 34th overall picks (early second round), but could try to package them to move back up into the bottom half of the first round tonight.
