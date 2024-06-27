Grading the Hornets' Pick of Tidjane Salaün
With the sixth overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, the Charlotte Hornets took forward Tidjane Salaün. Here's how our staff graded the pick and the fit with Charlotte.
James Plowright: B-
Salaun is one of the youngest players in the draft at 18.7 years old, but also holds high long term upside. Standing at 6'10" with a 7'1" wingspan, he has elite size for a forward. He's a late bloomer, having missed out on selection for the French junior national teams. However, his rise as a prospect has been meteoric as earlier in the draft cycle he was viewed as a mid-1st round pick. Salaun will be a fan favorite with fans due to his relentless motor on the defensive end and high work ethic. He has shown real upside as an outside shooter connecting on 33% of his shots from beyond the arc on a difficult shot diet.
Carson Cash: B+
The new GM and HC took a bold step by picking Salaun at #6, choosing the investment/project-player approach. Salaun's size, athleticism, and shooting skills will fit well with Brandon Miller and LaMelo Ball. His improving three-point shot and athletic finishing could add a new dimension to our offense. While it's a high-risk move, it could pay off big, and kudos to the new leadership group for taking that swing, even if I'm not entirely sold on it. The pick is good with how the board fell considering that Sheppard, Castle, and Holland went the three picks prior.
Austin Leake: B-
Salaun is a shock of a pick at six for the Hornets but he’s the youngest player in the draft. Salaun is seen as player with a lot of potential, if he can reach it. A lot of fans question this pick, but obviously the Hornets and Jeff Peterson saw something with this kid so fans should embrace him in the Queen City.
Matt Alquiza: B
In a draft that lacks top-end current talent, Charlotte took a big swing on a player that could develop into a star. Salaun has a high motor and a smooth jumper. If nothing else, he will come into the NBA as a ready-made role player willing to do the dirty work. He’ll take a few years to develop, but he fits the timeline of Charlotte’s young core of LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, and Mark Williams.
