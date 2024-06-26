Charles Lee Explains Decision to Coach Hornets' Summer League Team
Earlier this month, it was reported that new Charlotte Hornets head coach Charles Lee would be leading the Hornets' Summer League team.
These opportunities are typically handed over to assistants or in Charlotte's case for the past couple of years, assigned to the G League head coach, to give them an opportunity to build their resume while also giving the NBA head coach the chance to sit back and just evaluate.
Because Lee had a deep run all the way to the NBA Finals with the Boston Celtics, he wants to be as hands-on as possible to play catch-up while also establishing the culture and identity he wants.
Shortly after his introductory press conference with the media, Lee joined Will Palaszczuk of Sports Radio WFNZ for a more in-depth conversation. There, he touched on the decision to coach the Hornets in Summer League
“Creating an environment of work. I think that leadership has to live a certain way and do certain things and act a certain way. And then it usually trickles down to everyone in the organization. If I’m going to preach daily improvement, I think there’s a great chance for me to get some reps as the head coach and also show that I just came off of a playoff run, but I’m still ready to get to work here and there’s an excitement level.”
The NBA 2K25 Summer League will take place in Las Vegas from July 12-22. Prior to heading to Vegas, the Hornets will participate in the California Classic where they'll play the San Antonio Spurs, the Chinese National Team, and Sacramento Kings spanning from July 6-9.
