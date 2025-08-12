Here's the 2026 draft prospect that would complete the Charlotte Hornets' rebuild
The Charlotte Hornets have seemingly been "rebuilding" forever. It really started when they were unable to get Kemba Walker back after a bit of a low-ball offer in free agency, and that was in 2019. Arguably, they really committed to it in 2023 when they reshaped the front office and traded a bunch of players.
Heading into the 2025-26 season, it doesn't appear to be finished just yet. Finally, the Hornets do appear to have made some progress, but that doesn't mean they're done. Unless LaMelo Ball is healthy and All-NBA level, Brandon Miller makes a leap, and Kon Knueppel is a Rookie of the Year player, then Charlotte is destined for the lottery once more.
That's not the worst thing in the world, though. Clearly, no one in the building has any win-now urgency. The team has been careful and is building towards a future that's beyond 2025-26. They can complete the rebuild, though, with one more top prospect in 2026. But which one?
Which draft prospect should the Hornets go after in 2026?
Barring another unforeseen deluge of injuries, the Hornets are going to be better than they were in 2024-25. The fourth overall pick is unlikely without some lottery luck, and is that something Charlotte has ever had?
Realistically, the Hornets should be picking in the eight to 12 range, meaning that they were a decent team that fell short of the playoffs and didn't get much help from the ping pong balls again. That rules out drafting anyone like Darryn Peterson, Cameron Boozer, or AJ Dybantsa.
That does still leave a few impact prospects potentially in Charlotte's reach:
- Nate Ament
- Mikel Brown Jr.
- Brayden Burries
- Dame Sarr
- Chris Cenac Jr.
- Cayden Boozer
- Braylon Mullins
- Caleb Wilson
Out of all of these prospects, Nate Ament is the best, but that also means he may not be available. Out of the rest, Chris Cenac Jr. makes the most sense. He's Bleacher Report's 11th-ranked prospect, and he's a hybrid power forward/center.
That is exactly what Charlotte needs. The jury is out on Moussa Diabate and Ryan Kalkbrenner, but either way, the Hornets need legitimate bigs. Aside from those two, Miles Bridges and Tidjane Salaun are the main big men playing the power forward spot, and Salaun is uninspiring, while Bridges is likely not long for the Hornets.
Cenac is 6'10", making him the ideal height to play either position, but most importantly, it's ideal for adding height to a position (power forward) that's basically been a 6'7" player for far too long. Versatility and small ball are good, but Charlotte needs size.
Hailed as a good shotmaker that also has defensive capabilities thanks to a 7'3" wingspan, Cenac Jr. from Houston would be the perfect cap to this rebuild, giving Charlotte a lineup of:
- LaMelo Ball
- Kon Knueppel
- Brandon Miller
- Chris Cenac Jr.
- Ryan Kalkbrenner/Moussa Diabate
That's more than enough of a core to go out and make a splash to solidify contender status.
