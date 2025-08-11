Audio clip of Liam McNeeley's draft interview explains why the Hornets were sold on him
The Charlotte Hornets made the decision to draft Liam McNeeley after extensive research and workouts with multiple talented colligate players. Charlotte thought he could be the perfect fit with the other young players who are on the roster and Kon Knueppel, who they took fourth overall.
McNeeley only played one season in college with the UConn Huskies before deciding to come out and turn pro. The Hornets decided that they liked his ability to rebound from the guard spot and score the ball.
In the team's recent episode of Reel Access, they showed an audio snippet of McNeeley's draft interview with the Hornets, which played a big part in winning them over.
"There's an addiction to getting better and progress that keeps you in the gym, because when you're in the gym, you're going to get better. Keep getting reps, and reps build confidence. It's all an equation to get better."
"I can help the team in many different ways, regardless of the system I'm in. So, whatever team I'm blessed to be part of, I will do whatever it takes to make an immediate impact on winning. My intensity, my love for the game, and the heart I play with—I think that's irreplaceable."
Liam McNeeley believes he can impact winning with the Hornets
Even if McNeeley wasn't able to shoot the ball very well in his only year in college, he still found ways to score and help UConn win. His ability to rebound the ball is attractive to a team that struggles in that category.
McNeeley is going to have to fight to earn some rotation minutes on a revamped roster. After the Hornets made a lot of trades to bring in some veteran players, playing time is not guaranteed in year one, and he may spend a good bit of time down in the G League with the Swarm.
In his lone year with the Huskies, McNeeley averaged 14.5 points, six rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game. He shot 38.1 percent from the field and 31.7 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
Will the drought ever end? How the Charlotte Hornets can finally play on Christmas Day
Two mock trade ideas sending Nets center Nic Claxton to the Charlotte Hornets
Predicting NBA 2K26 overall ratings for Charlotte Hornets players
Is Collin Sexton a long-term fit for the Hornets’ backcourt?