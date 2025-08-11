All Hornets

Bleacher Report’s 2027 Mock Draft has Hornets targeting a future star

With multiple first-round picks on the horizon, Charlotte’s rebuild hinges on key decisions in 2026 and 2027 — and Bleacher Report’s latest mock draft gives a glimpse of what’s to come.

Thomas Gorski

Mar 30, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Charlotte Hornets head coach Charles Lee reacts during the first half against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images
The Charlotte Hornets are coming off a strong season — and an impressive NBA Draft haul that brought in four new players. 

The front office is clearly going all-in on youth, hoping to develop a group that can grow together over the next few years. They’re not there yet, but a lot of people around the league think the 2026 and 2027 drafts could be what really moves the needle for Charlotte.

Bleacher Report’s Jonathan Wasserman just dropped his 2027 NBA Mock Draft, and it’s got an interesting pick for the Hornets.

That year, the Hornets could potentially hold three first-round picks. Wasserman’s latest projection, however, focuses only on Charlotte’s own selection.

Let’s take a closer look at what Bleacher Report had to say.

Wasserman has the Hornets selecting Arkansas small forward JaShawn Andrews at No. 4 overall.

“Buzz around JaShawn Andrews continues to build coming off Peach Jam MVP honors after leading Brad Beal Elite to a championship,” Wasserman wrote. 

“Defenses struggle to contain his mix of face-up power, agility and body control,” Wasserman wrote. “He thrives initiating contract, playing through it and finishing in traffic. And from April to July, he shot a respectable percentage from the mid-range and deep, showing confidence and fluidity with his lefty stroke.”

At 6-foot-6, Andrews is exactly the kind of wing the Hornets could use. He can score in a bunch of different ways, isn’t afraid to step up in big moments, and can switch onto just about anyone defensively. 

You could see him fitting in with this young roster pretty quickly and making an impact right out of the gate.

If the Hornets can continue stacking high-upside talent like Andrews alongside Knueppel, McNeeley, and their other young pieces, the rebuild may soon turn into something far more exciting — a legitimate push toward contention in the Eastern Conference.

Thomas Gorski
THOMAS GORSKI

Tom Gorski is a journalist currently covering the Charlotte Hornets for On SI, with extensive experience in basketball, football, and golf coverage. He is pursuing a Master’s degree in Sports Media at Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism after earning his Bachelor’s degree in Sports Communication from DePaul University. Tom’s professional experience includes roles with The Sporting News, 247 Sports, The award-winning DePaulia newspaper, and the Region Radio Sports Network. He has covered both college and high school athletics, providing a well-rounded perspective on sports at various levels.

