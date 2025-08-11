Two mock trade ideas sending Nets center Nic Claxton to the Charlotte Hornets
The Charlotte Hornets lack an impact center, which makes them an appropriate landing spot for the Brooklyn Nets’ Nic Claxton.
Still just 26 years old, Claxton would fit well with Charlotte’s timeline based around LaMelo Ball (23) and Brandon Miller (22).
Prying Claxton away from Brooklyn wouldn’t be easy. He’s been mentioned in trade rumors for months in connection with big-market teams like the Los Angeles Lakers, but there’s a reason the Nets haven’t traded Claxton. Brooklyn, like Charlotte, is rebuilding, and a young center of Claxton’s caliber makes sense in that rebuild.
That being said, the Nets are still years away from winning. Cap space and the stockpiling of future draft capital remain priorities. Claxton is the second-highest-paid asset on Brooklyn's cap sheet (behind Michael Porter Jr.); he's owed $69.4 million over the next three seasons.
Nets GM Sean Marks likely isn’t opposed to turning Claxton into draft capital and cap space, if the right deal comes along.
Here are two ideas that Hornets President of Basketball Operations Jeff Peterson could consider calling Marks about.
2 trade proposals sending Nic Claxton to Charlotte
Miles Bridges, a 2031 first-round pick and a 2030 second-round pick for Claxton
Bridges has nearly an identical salary to Claxton over the next two seasons, but his deal expires a year earlier. The Nets would be creating almost $21 million of cap space in 2027 with this trade, and they’d be getting back valuable draft capital, too.
To be frank, Bridges is an entertaining player to have on your team when you’re rebuilding or tanking. Between his high-flying dunks and his ability to explode for big scoring nights, Bridges does his part to keep fans in seats even when wins aren’t on the menu.
All of the above might appeal to Marks, although Marks might ask Peterson for a first-rounder closer to the present (2026 or 2027) and/or additional draft picks. As aforementioned, the Nets realize that Claxton is a hot commodity, and they don’t ultimately have to trade him.
If Marks called Peterson back and asked for two first-rounders and Bridges for Claxton, would Peterson oblige? Probably not, and that’s where talks might stall.
Collin Sexton, Pat Connaughton and two second-round picks (2029, 2031) for Claxton
This is the more realistic of the two trades, but keep in mind that Connaughton cannot be aggregated in deals until September 6. With both Sexton and Connaughton on expiring deals, the Nets would be creating significant cap space a year earlier than in the above Bridges deal.
Sexton is a better (and younger) asset than Bridges, too, which would mean that the Hornets wouldn’t feel the need to include a first-rounder to entice Brooklyn. Despite having a wealth of young guards, the Nets don’t have a proven point guard on the current roster — another reason to be interested in Sexton (Cam Thomas is a combo guard with far less experience initiating offenses than Sexton).
Again, Marks might put on his negotiating hat and ask for a first-rounder instead of the two second-rounders, which would present an interesting decision for Peterson and the Hornets.