Hornets Mailbag: Upcoming draft lottery, NBA Draft, impact on Hornets players + more
It's been almost a month since the Hornets played their final game of the season, which means it's getting closer to the NBA Draft Lottery and the questions that surround it. The lottery will have a very big impact on the Hornets' future. Whether that'll be positive or negative, who knows?
With that being said, let's take a look at the questions I received from my followers over at CharlotteHornetsOnly (Instagram page) regarding the upcoming draft lottery and the questions the fans are wanting to be answered.
Should the Hornets draft based off of fit or off of talent?
The Hornets have made the mistake in the past of taking players who best fit their team, but that has come to haunt them over recent years. In my opinion, the Hornets should absolutely take the best "talent" available because they're not good enough to take players that they think fit better. Taking the best player on the board makes other players expendable, which isn't a bad thing.
Should the Hornets trade their lottery pick if they don't get #1?
I don't think the Hornets should trade their first-round pick if they don't get the 1st pick, unless it falls outside of the top four. If it falls out of the top four, then that absolutely could change the way the Hornets do things. They could trade back a couple of positions and grab another pick + player to go with it. However, I don't think it's likely the Hornets will do that because not too many teams will be offering as much as they'd want.
If the Hornets got the 1st pick and draft Cooper Flagg, how much of an impact does it have on Miles Bridges?
I do, unfortunately, think it'd have an impact. I wouldn't be surprised if the Hornets looked into a trade involving Miles Bridges at that point. However, I don't think it'd be a smart idea to move him after drafting Flagg because I see Bridges as a key piece to the team. There may be questions about the fit of Bridges and Flagg, but I'd be interested to see it in action because I don't see too much of a problem with it. Sure, they play a similar position, but they'd both still start in the same lineup together, so that's not an issue to me. At the very least, I'd play it out and see what happens. If it doesn't work, then the Hornets can look to make a move at a later date.
What are your top seven favorite first-round prospects for the Hornets
Cooper Flagg, Ace Bailey, Dylan Harper, VJ Edgecombe, Kon Knueppel, Tre Johnson, and Khaman Maluach.
If the Hornets grab the second pick, what do you do?
This would be a very difficult decision for the Charlotte Hornets. I feel as if you have to take Dylan Harper. In most mock drafts and most big boards from analysts, they have him at No. 2 on their board. I know it's early and that the combine and individual workouts make a substantial impact, but at this point, he's believed to be the better prospect over Ace Bailey. That could change, but for now, that's the case. Harper wouldn't be the most ideal fit since they already have LaMelo Ball, but maybe a lineup with two dynamic point guards wouldn't be the worst thing. Regardless, the decision of the No. 2 pick would be the toughest one the Hornets would ever have to make.
Say the Hornets draft Dylan Harper, do you trade LaMelo Ball?
I'm not on the side of trading LaMelo Ball, but if you get Harper, it certainly makes it more of a thought. Ball hasn't played over 50 games in any of his last three seasons, but he's still so talented it'd be a shame to have to trade him. If I were the Hornets, I'd listen to trade offers, but I wouldn't trade him unless something completely made me jump out of my seat and want to accept it immediately, which I doubt happens. So, what I'd do is see it through and see if it works. Even if they draft Harper, it doesn't mean they should just give up on a generational talent because they're unsure of their potential fit together.
Is Cooper Flagg as good as advertised?
Yes. Cooper Flagg is the real deal, and if the Hornets were able to get lucky on Monday, then their entire franchise could be changed in an instant. Flagg averaged over 19 points per game at Duke when he should've been in high school. He is a great scorer, an underrated passer, and a terrific defender. Plus, his three-point shot developed quite nicely during his freshman year at Duke.
If not Cooper, Bailey, Harper, who would you be interested in the most?
If the Hornets don't get a top-three pick, then VJ Edgecombe will do. Edgecombe is a very talented prospect as he can do a lot of things that impact both sides of the ball, which would fit right in with Charles Lee's system. Edgecombe is very athletic and uses it a lot on the defensive end for steals and blocks, and on the offensive end when driving to the rim. He certainly has his weaknesses, but Edgecombe would be the next best prospect outside of the main three.
What should the Hornets do with their second-round picks?
The Hornets have two very useful picks not in the first round. The Hornets have the 33rd and the 34th picks in the draft, which could be huge depending on how the Hornets decide to play it. They could potentially use both of the picks to trade up in the draft, or they could select two very solid players in the early second round by staying where they are. It'd be intriguing to see how far they could move up by packaging those picks together, but if they couldn't move up higher than 25th, then there's not too much worth to it.
Who are potential second-round prospects the Hornets should be looking at?
A couple to note are: Johnni Broome, Adou Thiero, Kam Jones, Boogie Fland and Nique Clifford.
The NBA Draft Lottery will take place Monday at 6:30 pm est on ESPN.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
Buy or sell: LaMelo Ball will be with Hornets beyond current deal
Mark Williams mock trade: Hornets link up with Magic for young player swap
Is Tre Mann 100% healthy? Latest workout video looks encouraging
ESPN insider believes Hornets 'sorely' need some lottery luck this year