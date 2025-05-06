Is Tre Mann 100% healthy? Latest workout video looks encouraging
More good news?
Charlotte Hornets guard Tre Mann appeared healthy in a new video the guard posted on X/Twitter Monday night.
It's the most we have seen from Mann since November, when he suffered a disc injury in his back that held him out for the remainder of the season.
The Hornets badly needed Mann this season, as their bench lineup clearly struggled without him being there. The former Gator was an early Sixth Man of the Year candidate, averaging a career-high in points at 14.1. His scoring, playmaking, and ability to be the primary ball-handler with LaMelo Ball injured were extremely important to the Hornets.
It was evident last season after the trade deadline that he was a fantastic pick-up for the team going forward, and it is disappointing that the team has yet to see him in a full season.
Mann enters restricted free agency during the summer, and it seems likely that the team will bring him back. Mann also likely lost himself some dollars due to his back injury this season, which could work out in the Hornets' favor.
His contract should be around the deal Payton Pritchard received from Boston a year and a half ago, and could command $30 million over three to four years.
