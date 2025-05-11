Hornets make stunning pick at No. 3 in CBS Sports' latest mock draft
The top half of the 2025 NBA draft will be sorted out on Monday night via the lottery. The Charlotte Hornets have a 14% chance to land the top pick, but could fall as far as seventh in the draft order.
In a new mock draft released by CBS Sports' Cameron Salerno, Charlotte stayed put at No. 3 and surprisingly selected Texas guard Tre Johnson.
"Johnson has skyrocketed up draft boards during the last few months. The Texas star was one of the best scorers in college basketball this past season and has a chance to impact winning at the next level with his elite shotmaking abilities. The Hornets can go in several directions with this pick, but it would be wise to bet on Johnson's upside."
Johnson is an intriguing prospect, but with VJ Edgecombe (Baylor) and Ace Bailey (guard) both still on the board, taking Johnson would shock many across the league. In most mock drafts, the order, in one way or another, features Cooper Flagg, Dylan Harper, Ace Bailey, and VJ Edgecombe.
This past season, Johnson averaged a notch under 20 points per game (19.9) while hitting threes at a 39% clip. His offensive game is more pro-ready than Edgecombe's, but is not nearly as strong on the defensive end. And depending on who you ask, Ace Bailey's offensive skillset provides a higher ceiling.
Selecting Johnson at five or six would make more sense, but doing so at three feels like a reach.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
NBA Lottery Eve mock draft: Where do the Hornets land? Who do they take?
Would Lakers redo Mark Williams trade? Revisiting the rescinded deal with the Hornets
Who are the most realistic players the Hornets could acquire from a Celtics' roster blow-up?