NBA Lottery Eve mock draft: Where do the Hornets land? Who do they take?
Since it’s the eve of the 2025 NBA draft lottery, we’ll whip up another mock draft.
Using the tankathon draft simulator, Charlotte fell one spot to No. 4 in the draft order, and with Cooper Flagg, Dylan Harper, and Ace Bailey off the board, we project VJ Edgecombe to be the selection.
Texas guard Tre Johnson, Oklahoma guard Jeremiah Fears, or one of the two Duke products Kon Knueppel or Khaman Maluach will be in consideration, but Edgecombe feels like the best fit for Charlotte in the spot.
He would immediately be the team’s best perimeter defender, and would bring an edge to the end of the floor, which is something the Hornets desperately need.
Offensively, he’ll be a little bit of a project but still posted solid numbers in his loan season of Baylor averaging 15 points per game on 43% shooting from the floor and 34% from three-point land. The one thing that will transition right away is his ability to attack the rim and finish through contact. He quick off the dribble and has elite athleticism/bounce.
With their two second round picks, wing Hugo Gonzalez and guard Boogie Fland.
Gonzalez, 19, currently plays for Real Madrid in the Liga ACB EuroLeague, averaging 10.7 points per game. As for Fland, he averaged 13.5 points, 5.1 assists, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.5 steals in 21 games with Arkansas this past season. While the Hornets don't need another young point guard, they can try to flip Nick Smith Jr. for a young forward prospect or a future draft pick.
In all likelihood, the Hornets will try to package their two second-round picks to move back into the back end of the first round.
