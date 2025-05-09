Is Tre Johnson's microwave scoring ability a fit with the Charlotte Hornets?
Everybody who loves hoops knows that the game is about a bucket. The greatest players in NBA history: LeBron James, Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Steph Curry, all could be counted on to put the ball in the net when the cards were on the table and the lights got bright.
The Charlotte Hornets, among many other flaws in 2024-25, were short on pure bucket-getters. In a lottery talent pool rich with eclectic talents that all have major strengths and even more flaws, why shouldn't Charlotte take a swing on a player who projects to be one of the classes' premier scorers?
Analyzing Tre Johnson's game
Johnson is known for his ability to pour in buckets from every inch of the half court. The hyper-talented freshman from Texas is coming off a college season in which he led the country's most difficult conference, the SEC, in scoring, averaging 19.9 points per game at just 18-years-old.
His calling card is his flamethrower of a jumper.
The Dallas, Texas native is rivaled only by Kon Knueppel when it comes to pure shooting talent in the 2025 NBA Draft class. Johnson is adept at pulling up for three-pointers off the dribble, a skill that he mastered in Texas' mess of an offensive system.
A shooter like Johnson is best used as an off-ball gravity cannon that tilts the floor in his direction due to his limitless range, but Texas rarely deployed their superstar freshman in that role. Instead, Johnson ran the offense as a primary on-ball option and developed a mean pull up game that is set up by his wiggly handle.
Johnson can knock down treys no matter how you'd like him to, but his go-to moves, the step-back and side-step off-the-bounce, are among this draft classes' deadliest go-to scoring moves. He plays with a herky-jerky, varied tempo on the perimeter, often leaving his defenders in the dust when he gets into one of his patented long-range gathers.
As you can see in the chart above, Johnson is an above-average three-point marksman no matter the situation. His freshman film is littered with audacious shot making heaters that would cause all-time great microwave scorers like Klay Thompson to tip their cap.
There's more to Johnson's offensive game that just long-range shooting, though.
He showed tight footwork on midrange attempts that adds another layer to his all-around scoring package. Johnson showed an ability to post up, face up, and leave opponents guessing at his next moves when operating in the midrange area, knocking down the type of tough buckets that can carry a struggling offense when the floor condenses come NBA playoff time.
He may not have the fully developed bag that Devin Booker brought to the NBA as a draft prospect, but Johnson at least has a carry-on right now.
Impressively, Johnson paired his through-the-roof usage rate (27.3) with a minuscule turnover rate (11.3), an impressive feat for a teenager that operated as a primary creator for a team that made the NCAA Tournament out of the historically deep SEC.
While his microwave perimeter scoring is tantalizing, the potential lottery pick still has room to grow as he rounds out his full offensive bag.
Getting to the rim is a struggle for Johnson. Right now, Johnson is a below average finisher at the basket due to his lack of strength, vertical athleticism, and touch around the cup. Due to that trio of weaknesses, Johnson rarely gets to the free throw line (13th percentile free throw rate), making it hard to project him as a true three-level scorer when he's Nick Smith Jr. levels of allergic to finishing amongst the trees.
He's far too reliant on his jump shot right now, but with some added strength, some added spacing on an NBA floor, and some improved vertical pop, there is projectable growth for Johnson as an interior offensive presence.
The other rub for Johnson comes on the defensive end. The eye test shows a 6'6", slithery, switchable guard that competes on the money-making end of the floor. The numbers tell a completely different story.
DraftCasual on X queried historical comparable offensive prospects to Johnson and sorted them by their defensive ratings, and the 2025 prospect graded out as one of the worst of the lot.
The truth likely lies somewhere in the middle, but if Johnson ever wants to stick on the floor during crunch time of an NBA playoff game, he needs to tighten things up on defense. Thankfully, his defensive struggles are not for lack of effort, giving me hope that as he develops as an athlete, his defense will scale nicely.
Johnson's fit with the Charlotte Hornets
The fit with Johnson is tricky.
Unlike Kon Knueppel, a true off-ball specialst who brings some secondary playmaking juice, Johnson needs the ball in his hands to impact games right now. He projects as an elite catch-and-shoot threat, but his time at Texas was defined by his on-ball mastery, a role that Charlotte has filled by LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller in the starting lineup and Tre Mann (assuming the two sides reach a contract) off the bench.
Is there room for another high-usage perimeter player in Charlotte? Consider me skeptical.
However, Jeff Peterson and Charles Lee are rightfully in talent acquisition mode, and Johnson's talent is intoxicating. While he has numerous flaws right now, there is a world in which he ends up as the all-time leading scorer among 2025 draftees, and that is worth taking a swing on at some point in the top ten.
If disaster strikes on lottery night and Charlotte slips multiple in the draft order? Johnson should, and likely will, be on the menu, especially due to Johnson's character.
Sam Vecenie of The Athletic and The Game Theory Podcast raved about Johnson's recent private workouts and the professional mindset he displayed in them. The bits of intel on Johnson are a match for 'Hornets DNA,' something the franchise's leadership harp on over and over again when it comes to the type of players they're looking to acquire.
Johnson has the requisite level of talent and character to make it work in Charlotte despite the awkward fit with the current roster, but honestly, who knows who will be around to take minutes from Johnson come October?
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
NBA insider reveals Hornets' most likely pick if they stay at No. 3 in NBA draft
Comprehensive history of Charlotte Hornets lottery picks
Making the case for a Dylan Harper and LaMelo Ball pairing in Charlotte
How can the Hornets replicate Detroit's formula next season?