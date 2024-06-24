Hornets Mock Draft Roundtable 2.0: Knecht-ing the Dots?
It's our penultimate 2024 Charlotte Hornets mock draft. We'll be releasing our final prediction on the morning of draft day (Wednesday). Here is what our team has to say just two days before the first round gets underway.
Schuyler Callihan: Dalton Knecht
The Hornets could use a little more scoring and Knecht offers exactly that. He was one of the nation's top three-point shooters and did it at a high volume. Spacing the floor is going to be key under Charles Lee, so Knecht makes the most sense of who I project to be available at this spot.
Carson Cash: Dalton Knecht
Knecht is a pure bucket getter that will provide scoring, athleticism and length off the bench. I don't believe in his defense as much as others but its clear with the ball in his hands, points will be scored. I wouldn't be excited with this pick but see this outcome on Wednesday night as very possible.
Desmond Johnson: Donovan Clingan
The more I think about it, the idea of doubling down on big men with top ten picks two of the past three years intrigues me. Having a big man rotation of Clingan, Mark Williams, JT Thor, etc could potentially re-create the "lob city 2.0" success of this season's Dallas Mavericks. The East is in a state of flux right now with younger teams like the Knicks and Pacers stepping up. Double down, get big and draft Clingan, a proven winner at UConn.
James Plowright: Dalton Knecht
A very small proportion of trade rumors in the week leading up to the draft come to fruition. With that said, I think the most likely option as Charlotte remain at six. If that’s the case, reports suggest Castle, Sheppard and Knecht are the players in contention. I expect Castle and Sheppard to be off the board before six, that leaves Knecht as the remaining player from their shortlist. That is if you believe the rumors, I wouldn’t rule out a wildcard such as Cody Williams of Ron Holland.