If the Hornets trade down, one of these three NBA draft prospects could be the prize
The Hornets will have many options to choose from when draft night comes around and one of those options could be to potentially trade back in the draft.
A trade-down scenario for the Hornets would likely only happen if their prospect they had their eyes on was selected before them by Philadelphia or if they have someone they like better later in the lottery.
With that being said, let's take a look at the potential three prospect choices that the Hornets would be deciding between if they decide to trade down.
No. 1 - Kon Knueppel
The most likely trade-down scenario for the Hornets would likely be for Kon Knueppel. Knueppel is someone who would be an ideal fit with the Hornets due to his ability to shoot the ball and his underrated ability to create for himself off the dribble.
The Hornets don't have many three-point shooters on the roster, but that would change with Knueppel who may just be the best shooter in the draft.
Mock drafts surrounding Knueppel have been all over the place, but I'd have to imagine the Hornets would only select the Duke guard in a trade-back scenario.
No. 2 - Khaman Maluach
Khaman Maluach is the best center in this draft class, and Mark Williams may not be safe on the roster, which means he could easily be a trade-back option for Charlotte.
Some of the reasons Maluach is a trade-back option are that he isn't expected to be selected in the top five of the draft. Also, from the Hornets' side of it, they may decide to restart with a new Duke center with an enormous wingspan and the potential of being the best defensive player in the class.
One of the key deciding factors for teams will be his ability to shoot. It seems Maluach has formed a jump shot early in his career, but how real is it? The stretch floor ability of Maluach could potentially change the minds of a lot of teams in the lottery, just like the Hornets.
No. 3 - Tre Johnson
Tre Johnson has the potential to become one of the best scorers and shooters in this draft at the same time. He would complement both LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller very well, while making it much more difficult for defenses to focus on just Ball and Miller, due to being an offensive weapon himself.
Johnson, similar to Knueppel, has been up-and-down on most of the mock drafts by draft analysts. He very well could be taken with the fourth selection, but if the Hornets feel he could slide, then they may look to select him with a later pick.
Johnson is one of the best prospects ever to come out of Texas, since maybe Kevin Durant, which could become too much for the Hornets to pass up on.
