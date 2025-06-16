NBA mock draft roundup: Hornets’ Edgecombe dream fizzles as other prospects surge
The 2025 NBA draft is a little over one week away from getting underway at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. We should gain some clarity in the days leading up to the two-day event on which directions San Antonio and Philadelphia are going, which will also help clear up the plan in Charlotte.
The Hornets would probably love to add Baylor guard VJ Edgecombe because of his defensive prowess and offensive potential, but the Sixers have expressed serious interest in him and are considering him with the third pick.
Last week, in our Charlotte Hornets On SI mock draft roundup, it was a near-consensus that Edgecombe would be a Hornet. This week, not so much.
CBS Sports: VJ Edgecombe, guard, Baylor
"The Hornets went from having as good of odds as anybody to land Flagg and keep him 150 miles from where he starred at Duke to sliding to fourth in this draft. That's bad luck. But they'll still have an opportunity to land a difference-maker -- among them Edgecombe, who is a top-shelf and explosive athlete capable of creating posters in transition. He's the type of prospect who is both safe and filled with upside after helping Baylor make what was a sixth straight trip to the NCAA Tournament." - Gary Parrish
Draft Digest On SI: VJ Edgecombe, guard, Baylor
Hornets On SI: Ace Bailey, forward, Rutgers
I personally don't like the Ace Bailey fit in Charlotte, but Jeff Peterson is looking to take the best player available, and not draft based on need. This is, of course, under the assumption that VJ Edgecombe comes off the board at three, leaving the Hornets with a decision between Bailey, Tre Johnson, and Kon Knueppel. Bailey may have the highest upside of the three, but I'm just not so sure he'll reach his full potential in Charlotte.
USA Today: Ace Bailey, forward, Rutgers
"Bailey is a hyper-athletic wing with length and size coming into a league that prioritizes players built exactly the way he is, with exactly the skill set he has: an effortless and reliable shot and an attack-first mentality with an ability to finish at the rim. Needs to improve as a playmaker on the pass and free throws. But even when offense isn’t easy, he remains active on defense. He had 17 points, seven rebounds, three steals, and one block in season-ending loss to USC." - Lorenzo Reyes
Jeff Zillgitt, James Williams
Yahoo! Sports: Kon Knueppel, guard, Duke
"There’s a real chance Knueppel ends up being selected in the top five with teams enamored with his sharpshooter’s stroke, brainy pick-and-roll playmaking, and crafty scoring feel. He’s the type of player who can come in right away and fit on any team, including perfectly between LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller. He’s got a slick midrange bag and strength scoring inside, but to become a player who takes over games, he’ll need to overcome his average athleticism. This would matter a bit less playing in Charlotte, since he could be one of multiple ball-handlers on the team." - Kevin O'Connor
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
LaVar Ball sends strong message to NBA team about trading for LaMelo
Here is what Charlotte would likely have to give up to make Karl-Anthony Towns a Hornet
What the Desmond Bane blockbuster means for the value of Charlotte's top trade assets
How far can the Hornets climb on draft night? These teams could make a deal