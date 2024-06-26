Muggsy Bogues Reveals His Top 3 Hornets Draft Targets
Muggsy Bogues doesn't weigh in with his opinions on the Charlotte Hornets often, so when he does fans listed. Ahead of Wednesday's NBA Draft, Bogues posted his top three options ranked in order on social media platform X.
Buzelis ranked as Bogues top prospect is a surprise, as he has infrequently been linked to the Hornets throughout the draft process. Sheppard, an undersized point guard like Bogues is no surprise, but where is Rob Dillingham!? Knecht ranking is the third player seems par for the course as he is currently the betting favorite for tonight.
Muggsy Bogues remains an ambassador for the Hornets after spending 9 years of his playing career in Charlotte and making it his home post retirement.
