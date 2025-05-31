NBA executives feel strongly about who the Charlotte Hornets want at No. 4
The first overall pick will be Cooper Flagg. The second overall pick will be Dylan Harper. The third pick will presumably be Ace Bailey. Next up is the fourth overall pick.
That's where the Charlotte Hornets sit.
The top prospects on the board at four? Baylor's VJ Edgecombe, Texas' Tre Johnson, Oklahoma's Jeremiah Fears, and Duke's Kon Knueppel. Of the four, the most valuable has easily been Edgecombe, who has been rumored to potentially go at three to the Philadelphia 76ers.
Edgecombe is the best of the group for the Hornets. His defensive abilities, mixed with strong potential on the offensive side of the ball, point to a future All-Star, one that could don purple and teal for the foreseeable future. It's worrisome that the Sixers have an interest in Edgecombe, especially with how much better he fits the Buzz than Rutgers star Ace Bailey.
Though, Yahoo Sports' Kevin O'Connor revealed good news in his recent mock draft.
"VJ Edgecombe had an excellent interview with the Charlotte Hornets, league sources say," O'Connor writes. "And while there are no locks he'll be the pick, plenty of executives believe he's the favorite if he makes it to the fourth pick."
The news is not only good for those in the Hornets organization hoping that Edgecombe will be available, but also for the fans who worried that the team may pass up on Edgecombe for Johnson or Fears. The Hornets in recent memory have never exactly stuck to the script that most fans believe will happen, selecting Brandon Miller over Scoot Henderson (which in hindsight was a success), and Tidjane Salaun at six, who many had falling around the 8-10 spot in the draft.
It seems more and more likely by the day that VJ will end up a Hornet, however, things can still change over the next few weeks.
