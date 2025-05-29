NBA analyst reveals biggest predicament facing the Charlotte Hornets
The Charlotte Hornets aren't quite at the crossroads, but it's coming up. Another injury-plagued season that puts them back at the top of the lottery again might force them to make some difficult decisions, like what to do with LaMelo Ball and how best to proceed in the future.
Ahead of that, the Hornets may already be considering those questions. Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus detailed the biggest financial decision each team has to make, and for Charlotte, it's whether or not they can or should continue investing in the path they're on.
He called it, appropriately, a "subpar product." The Hornets haven't exactly invested a ton, but it has been a product that has struggled for years. Pincus said, "[Brandon] Miller may be overtaking LaMelo Ball as Charlotte's cornerstone piece, but that's the heart of the decision ahead. Should the Hornets continue forward with the same core, add another high lottery pick, and hope they're the next Detroit Pistons?"
The Pistons finished with the worst record in basketball last year, dropped to fifth in the lottery, and still managed to make a huge leap into the playoffs (notably, they avoided the play-in game). Charlotte probably saw that and envisioned a similar leap for them, but is that a fair assumption to make?
Pincus added, "They may be leaning against that if the rescinded in-season trade of Mark Williams is any indication. The young center is extension-eligible, but his questionable durability is why Charlotte was willing to move him to the Los Angeles Lakers in February."
Trading Williams signaled that they may not have been ready to continue investing in the current, mediocre product. But Williams came back, so their hands have been sort of tied behind their back. Maybe they'll trade him again, but it will be easier said than done, and for a much worse package in return.
Either way, Williams is unlikely to be extended, even though he can be. Pincus said his projection is, "The Hornets quietly explore moving Ball and Williams. Regardless, an extension for Williams will likely wait." Whatever Charlotte does, it's going to temporarily hold off on investing big money in a core that's never made it past the 10th seed in the Eastern Conference.
