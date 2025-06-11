NBA Insider believes that the Hornets are zeroing in on two players in the NBA Draft
It's rumor season.
The NBA Draft is only two weeks away, which means there is a lot of smoke surrounding who each team will be picking.
For the Charlotte Hornets, it's extremely difficult to decipher where they will be going. On the one hand, Baylor's VJ Edgecombe seems like the surefire pick at four. That being said, reports came out today that the Philadelphia 76ers have interest in Edgecombe at three, leading Rutgers Ace Bailey to drop to pick four.
Still, each bit of news that comes out is important. Rafael Barlowe, an NBA Draft Consultant, released what he was hearing two weeks out from draft night. For the Hornets, it gives a glimmer into who they may target at four.
"Charlotte is reportedly dead set on valuing intel and character, and their FO is believed to be zeroing in on players who check those boxes."
Barlowe then points out two players that he believes the Hornets could go on to target at 4, that check the boxes of the Hornets' interest.
"VJ Edgecombe & Kon Knueppel are two players I've heard in the same breath all year when it comes to strong intel and professionalism."
Edgecombe has been linked to the Hornets since the team landed pick four, and for good reason. Cooper Flagg, Dylan Harper, and Ace Bailey have almost all year been viewed as the top three selections in the draft. Edgecombe has been viewed as the consolation prize for the team that lands four, but is still a strong consolation prize.
Edgecombe could not even be there at four, though.
NBA insider Jake Fischer reported today that the 76ers are "intrigued" by what the Baylor product could bring to their squad.
“Edgecombe is said to have impressed with his work ethic, personality and interviews. He went to dinner with Morey and other Sixers higher-ups. Even Tyrese Maxey, sources say, flew in for the occasion. The Sixers are certainly intrigued by what type of defensive complement Edgecombe could provide their All-Star guard, sources say, in addition to his explosive upside on the offensive side of the ball.”
So, if the Hornets are left with Ace Bailey and Kon Knueppel, their pick may shock some fans.
Knueppel is only 19, and was the second best player on a Duke team with Cooper Flagg and Khaman Maluach. He's not the most athletic player, but his shooting and offensive abilites make him a perfect complement for LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller. He was a 40% three point shooter at Duke, and the Hornets need for shooting could be fixed with this one selection.
Would he be a reach at four? Likely. Should Hornets fans be upset if he is the pick? Absolutely not.
