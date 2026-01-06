Kon Knueppel's game status revealed as the Hornets drop starting five vs. Thunder

It's time for the Charlotte Hornets to shock the world, right? Well, maybe not, but if they do, they're going to need some outstanding performances from this first group tonight.

Here's the lineup head coach Charles Lee will be starting the game with.

The first five for the Hive

G LaMelo Ball

Ball has been limited to just 14 points per game on this road trip, but is still making a big impact with a 14 to 1 assist to turnover ratio. This is the best Melo has taken care of the ball in a while, and he'll need to do it again tonight if the Hornets have any chance.

G Kon Knueppel

Kon was initially listed as questionable for tonight's game with a hip contusion, but has been upgraded to available and will be in the starting lineup. He had an off shooting night in Chicago over the weekend, hitting just 4/14 shots from the field and 2/6 from three.

G Brandon Miller

Miller has played a more efficient brand of basketball over his last seven games, which is a sight for sore eyes, given his rough start to the season shooting the ball. He had 22 against the Bulls, knocking down four triples.

F Miles Bridges

Bridges has recorded a double-double in two of his last three games and fell one rebound shy of having another against the Washington Wizards. So far on this road trip, he's shooting 47.1% from beyond the arc and 54% from the field.

C Moussa Diabate

The Moose was initially listed as questionable (wrist), but has been cleared by the medical team. This will be his first game of this three-game road trip. In his last outing, he had one of those vintage Moussa Diabate/Dennis Rodman-esque nights, finishing with zero points and eight rebounds.

The Hornets and Thunder will get things tipped off at approximately 8:10 p.m. ET. As always, the game will be brought to you by the dynamic duo of Eric Collins and Dell Curry on FanDuel Sports Network Southeast, or by Sam Farber on the radio side on WFNZ.

