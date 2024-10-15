All Hornets

NBA Insider: Multiple Teams Considered Drafting Tidjane Salaun In The Top 10

The Charlotte Hornets weren't the only team set to surprise the NBA world on draft night.

James Plowright

Oct 10, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Tidjane Salaun (31) reacts after a three point basket during the second half against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
In this story:

Stunned. That was the reaction of Hornets fans and NBA analysts on draft night after Tidjane Salaun was selected with the 6th pick in the 2024 draft. Heading into draft night Salaun's over/under draft position was set at 12.5 by sports books, eventually being selected in the top 10 surprised many. However, according to a recent report from The Athletic's John Hollinger, if it wasn't the Hornets who surprised, it would have been someone else.

"For what it's worth: I had Tidjane Salaun 16th on my board, but I've also been told three other teams were ready to take him in the top 10 if Charlotte didn't."

John Hollinger
Salaun Draft Night
Jun 26, 2024; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Tidjane Salaun poses for photos with NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being selected in the first round by the Charlotte Hornets in the 2024 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

On draft night there were rumblings the Spurs were heavily considering Salaun with the 8th pick, before they eventually traded it to Minnesota. However, this is the first report suggesting that there were at least two other teams holding significant interest in drafting Salaun in the top 10. Perhaps the threat of these two lurking mystery teams is why the Hornets got cold feet in the proposed trade back with the Memphis Grizzlies who held the 9th pick.

Even though many were surprised by Salaun's selection at first, it turns out the pick wasn't as unexpected as it seemed. After finishing the 2023-24 season strong with Cholet Basket and impressing in pre-draft workouts, his draft stock rose. It just appears the public and media never caught wind of his rise.

Despite being the youngest player on a standard contract in the NBA, Salaun has had an impressive pre-season averaging 13 points, 4.3 rebounds, and around 1 assist per game while shooting 47% from three in his first three appearances for the Charlotte Hornets.

