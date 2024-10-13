Former Hornets first-rounder Kai Jones putting together impressive preseason with Clippers
The Charlotte Hornets opted to part ways with 2021 first-round draft pick Kai Jones after two lackluster seasons where he didn't make much progress toward becoming a rotational player and after some odd behavior being posted on social media over last summer, the team felt like the best thing for him would be to have a fresh start.
In 67 career games with the Hornets, Jones averaged 2.7 points, two rebounds, 0.5 blocks, 0.3 assists, and 0.3 steals per game. He also spent a great deal of time down in the G League with the Greensboro Swarm where he would show off his athleticism and bounce which is what caught the Hornets' eye when he was at the University of Texas.
Jones had trouble fitting in with the Hornets' system taking several heavily contested shots and probably a few more three and long-range twos than the team would have liked.
So far, the change of scenery appears to be working out extremely well for the 23-year-old center. In three preseason games, Jones is averaging 8.3 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 2.6 blocks per game. Against the Brooklyn Nets, he had an offensive breakout going for 13 points on 6/8 shooting. His last time out, he turned it up a notch on the defensive end recording five blocks and a pair of steals.
Maybe the most impressive part of this? Jones has yet to attempt a single three and is shooting 12/19 from the floor (63.1%).
