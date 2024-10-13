Is Tre Mann a darkhorse for the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year award?
Don't even bother looking up Charlotte Hornets guard Tre Mann's odds to win the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year award. He's way down the list and rightfully so due to his limited role in years past, but he could be someone who turns heads this season and puts himself in the conversation.
The ball-handling, shot-making, and play-making ability that he brings to the table is something the Hornets have been searching for to pair with LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller. In a short sample size with the bugs last season, you saw the flashes of what he could do, but the surrounding talent wasn't the greatest which made it difficult to gauge what his ceiling was.
It may only be three games of preseason play, but Mann is doing everything in his power to make a big impression on first-year head coach Charles Lee and the new leadership in the front office, headed by Jeff Peterson.
He's currently averaging 16 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game while shooting a blistering 63% from the field and 45% from three. If that type of production carries over into the regular season, then the Hornets will have a good problem on their hands. Do you continue to start Josh Green or swap him out for Mann who packs more of a punch offensively?
Regardless, the offensive efficiency will be welcomed in whatever capacity he delivers it. And if he does come through, Jeff Peterson will waste very little time locking him up to a new contract. Mann becomes a restricted free agent after this season.
MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI
Is Charlotte's Brandon Miller the NBA's top prospect?
Charles Lee identifies the qualities Grant Williams brings to the Hornets following preseason debut
Damian Lillard predicted Tre Mann's breakout, compared him to former Blazers teammate
ESPN BPI reveals intriguing Charlotte Hornets projection for 2024-25 season